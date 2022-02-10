Martin Donovan: Biography Full Name: Martin Paul Smith Nationality: American Place of Birth: Reseda, California, United States Parents: Gayne Paul Smith, Mary Regan Date of Birth: August 19, 1957 Marital Status: Married Zodiac Sign: Leo Spouse: Vivian Lanko Net Worth: $1.5 million Occupation: Actor

Martin Donovan wiki, biography, early life and education

Martin Donovan was born Martin Paul Smith on August 19, 1957, in Reseda, California, United States. His horoscope is Leo.

His father’s name is Gayne Paul Smith, while his mother is Agnes Mary Regan. Their occupation is not known yet, but Martin was brought up alongside three amazing siblings whose details remain a mystery.

He is an American but of German-Irish descent and stands to a height of 1.85 m.

Growing up, he attended Crespi Carmelite High School and later joined Pierce College for two years before enrolling at American Theatre Plays in Los Angeles.

Martin Donovan career, professional life

Martin Donovan is an American actor.

He began his career, which shines to date in 1982. He shaped his career when he joined American Theatre Plays and featured in plays; Richard’s Cork Leg by Brendan Behan and Private Life of the Master Race by Bertold Brecht.

He then moved to New York to explore his pullulating career, and that is when he joined off-off-Broadway Cucaracha Theater on Greenwich Street and landed roles in films Hard Choices (1985), At Mother’s Request (1987), Surviving Desire (1991), and Amateur (1994).

In 1995, he played the role of Walter in the drama series Flirt. In the following year, he starred as Ralph Touchett in the film adaptation of Henry Jame’s 1881 novel The Portrait of A Lady.

Since then, he has appeared in several movies both as a recurring star and main role, such as in Pipe Dream, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Pornographer: A Love Story, Dark Shadows, Day on Fire, Law & Order, Lethal Weapon, Wind Chill, Masters of Horror, among others.

Most recently, he was cast as Virgil Davenport in the Netflix sci-fi mystery horror Archive 81. In the series, Martin alias Davenport plays the role of the CEO of a mysterious company called LMG which is involved in dirty business.

List of Martin Donovan films, movies, TV shows

* The Visitation as Travis Jordan

* The Garage as Adult Matt

* The Sentinel as William Montrose

* Day on Fire as Walter Evering

* Law & Order as Robert White

* The Dead Zone as Malcolm Janus

* Masters of Horror as Cliff

* Wind Chill as Highway Patrolman

* Ghost Whisperer as Tom Gordon

* The Alphabet Killer as Jim Walsh

* The Haunting in Connecticut as Peter Campbell

* Duress as Richard Barnet

* Unnatural History as Bryan Bartlett

* Shadows and Lies as Victor

* Unthinkable as Jack Saunders

* Collaborator as Robert Longfellow

* Boss as Ezra Stone

* Silent Hill: Revelation 3D as Douglas Cartland

* The Firm as Kevin Stack

* The Reluctant Fundamentalist as Ludlow Cooper

* Rogue as Richard Campbell

* Homeland as Leland Bennett

* Sabotage as Floyd Demel

* Ned Rifle as Rev. Daniel Gardner

* Inherent Vice as Crocker Fenway

* Ant-Man as Mitchell Carson

* Legends of Tomorrow as Zaman Druce

* Rememory as Gordon Dunn

* Indian Horse as Jack Lanahan

* Lethal Weapon as Grant Davenport

* Big Little Lies as Martin Howard

* The Art of Racing in the Rain as Maxwell

* White Lie as Doug Arneson

* Come to Daddy as Ant Timpson

* Dead Still as Bushrod Whacker

* Tenet as Fay

* Percy as Rick Aarons

* Redemption Day as Tom Fitzgerald

* Firefly Lane as Wilson King

* Crisis as Lawrence Morgan

* Archive 81 as Virgil Davenport

Martin Donovan net worth

Martin Donovan is a veteran actor and makes his money through acting.

His net worth stands at $1.5 million.

Martin Donovan wife, relationship, and children

Martin Donovan is married.

He met his significant other in the early 1980s, even before the outset of his acting career.

His wife is a popular actress Vivian Lanko. They tied the knot in 1984, and together, they have two sons, Micah and Austin Donovan.

His family lived in New York for many years before relocating to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Martin Donovan awards, nominations

* New York Film Critics Circle Award (Nominated-1996)

* Screen Actors Guild Award (Nominated-2005,2019)

* Independent Spirit Award (Won-2015)

