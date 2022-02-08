Annelise Judge: Biography Full Name: Anneliese Judge Nationality: American Birth Place: Pine Hurst, North Carolina, United States Parents: Mike Judge, Andrea Judge Date of Birth: December 17, 2001 Siblings: William Judge Horoscope: Sagittarius Height: 1.67m Weight: 121lbs (55kgs) Occupation: American model, actress, social media personality

Anneliese Judge biography, wiki, early life, and education

Anneliese Judge was born on December 17, 2001, in Pinehurst, North Carolina, United States.

She is born to American parents, and thus, she is an American of white ethnicity.

Anneliese’s father is Mike Judge, and Andrea Judge is her mother. They are both supportive parents.

Anneliese still lives with her parents in West End, North Carolina, alongside her only known brother, William Judge, who is a taekwondo enthusiast.

Anneliese congratulated her brother after getting a taekwondo blackbelt.

“so so proud of my younger brother, William, who earned his black belt in taekwondo today. after two days, and over 6 hours of testing, you did it bub. congratulations, I love you!” Anneliese had said.

After completing her high school studies at Pinehurst High School in 2020, she is currently enrolled at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro to pursue International Business and Marketing and will graduate in 2024.

Anneliese stands to a height of 1.67m, weighs 55 kg, and is a Christian.

Anneliese Judge career, professional life

Anneliese Judge is fresh and young in the entertainment world. However, this has not limited her to achieving her ambition and making a name for herself.

She is a gifted autodidactic actress who threw her hat in the showbiz arena in 2020. She currently studies acting in in-STUDIO.

At the outset of her career, Anneliese made a big-screen shot which ultimately saw her rise to stardom. She was among the casts in the TV drama series Sweet Magnolias.

She plays the role of Annie Sullivan, the daughter of Dana Sue Sullivan, on the series, which was adapted from an American novel that bears the same name. Sweet Magnolias was produced and directed by Sheryl Anderson.

Her role in Sweet Magnolias made her win the hearts of many admirers, and that is why she boasts a huge fan following on her socials which has, in turn, made her a social media personality.

Anneliese starred with big names such as JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, and Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend.

Before she became famous, Anneliese had played part in some movies and TV shows:

Anneliese Judge movies, television shows

* 2021 – Untitled Sam Ashby Film as Audrey

* 2021 – Where’s Rose as Jessica Waters

* 2020-2022 – Sweet Magnolias as Annie Sullivan

* 2022 – Theo as Lexi

Anneliese Judge net worth

Anneliese Judge is young but making it big time! Although she lives with her parents, she reportedly owns a car.

Her money is drawn from her proving-to-be successful acting career and also paid endorsements as a social media star.

At hardly 20, Anneliese Judge is worth a vast sum of $1 million.

Anneliese Judge boyfriend, relationships

Anneliese Judge is single as she has not unveiled a boyfriend or announced on her social handles.

Although she was once linked with fellow actor Carson Rowland, neither Anneliese nor Carson confirmed the relationship.

She has no kids.

Anneliese Judge likes, hobbies

* Her favorite actor is Noah Centineo

* Her musician actress is Selena Gomez

* She adores the red color

* Her dream holiday destination is somewhere in Greece

Anneliese Judge contacts

Instagram – Anneliesecjudge 85K+ followers

Other Biographies:

JoAnna Garcia

Margarita Levieva

Becky Robbins

Michael Ealy

Arian Moayed

Shelley Hennig

Tom Riley

Nikocado Avocado

Bryan Chatfield

Claudia Valdez

Casey Neistat

Mark Rober

Amouranth

Shanna Riley

Tristan Jass

Helen O’Donoghue

Rebecca Claire