JoAnna García wiki, biography, early life and education

JoAnna García was born on August 10, 1979, in Tampa, Florida, United States.

Her horoscope is Leo.

Her mother, Loraine, was a housewife while her father, Jay García, was a medic, to be precise, a gynecologist, originally from Cuba.

She was raised alongside a brother who is her only sibling, Michael García.

She is a staunch Christian, a Catholic. JoAnna attended Florida’s Tampa Catholic High School and successfully completed her studies before matriculating to Florida State University, where she only studied for a year before terminating her education to pursue acting ambitions.

She stands to a height of 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) and weighs 119 lbs (53 kgs).

JoAnna García career professional life

JoAnna García is an American actress.

She made her first screen debut in Florida when she landed roles in a science fiction series SeaQuest DSV (premiered on NBC), drama broadcast Second Noah and fictional Superboy.

While attending Tampa Catholic High School, Nickelodeon spotted her distinctive gift of acting, and they featured her for three seasons as Samantha on Are You Afraid of the Dark?.

In 1997, when she was 15, JoAnna chosen to take the recurring character of Hallie in the family drama Party of Five and comedy-drama Freaks and Geeks (1999–2000) as Vicki Appleby.

Upon quitting school, JoAnna moved to Los Angeles, California, to explore her budding acting career.

Her first act after relocation was in a TV series Reba where she was cast as Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery followed by CBS comedy Welcome to the Captain.

In 2008, she starred as Megan Smith in the CW series Privileged (originally known as How to Survive the Filthy Rich).

She then became an apple of the eye to many after featuring in many TV shows and films including, Love’s Deadly Triangle: The Texas Cadet Murder, ABC Family original movie The Initiation of Sarah, A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride, Gossip Girl, and How I Met Your Mother.

In 2010, she was the main cast in ABC sitcom Better with You, a TV series that reflects the romantic relationship of two sisters with different approaches to dating life. Unfortunately, the series was canceled in 2011.

JoAnna made a guest appearance in The Penguins of Madagascar in the episode The Officer X Factor/Love Hurts by DreamWorks Animation and Nickelodeon from 2011 to 2012.

In 2013, she played the role of Ariel in the fantasy adventure series Once Upon a Time.

Recently, she is engaged in Netflix romantic series Sweet Magnolias which is among the most-watched TV series in the American subscription streaming service and production company.

JoAnna plays the role of Maddie Townsend in Sweet Magnolias. In the series, Maddie is a mother of three who is going through a somewhat messy divorce from her husband, Bill.

List of JoAnna García movies

* 1997 – Love’s Deadly Triangle: The Texas Cadet Murder as Susie

* 1999 – Holy Joe as Joyce Cass

* 2001 – American Pie 2 as Christy

* 2001 – Not Another Teen Movie as Sandy Sue

* 2006 – Then Initiation of Sarah as Corinne

* 2006 – A-List as Naomi

* 2008 – A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride as Roxanne

* 2008 – Extreme Movie as Sweetie Pie

* 2010 – Revenge of the Bridesmaids Parker as Wald

* 2013 – The Internship as Megan

* 2017 – Fist Fight as Maggie Campbell

List of JoAnna García television shows

* 1992 – Superboy as Girl

* 1992 – Clarissa Explains It All as Fiona

* 1994–1996 – Are You Afraid of the Dark? as Sam

* 1994 – SeaQuest DSV as Iris

* 1996 – Step by Step as Chelsea

* 1996-1997 – Second Noah as Katherine Ortega

* 1998 – From the Earth to the Moon as Julie Shepard

* 1998 – Party of Five as Hallie

* 1998 – Any Day Now as Martha Montgomery

* 1999 – Dawson’s Creek as Girl #1 – Tracy

* 1999 – Pacific Blue as Leah Chandler

* 1999 – Providence as Gillian

* 1999 – CI5: The New Professionals as Cadet Susan

* 2000 – Freaks and Geeks as Vicki Appleby

* 2000 – Opposite Sex as Cassie Schreiber

* 2000 – Freedom as Sally Mueller

* 2000 – Boston Public as Susan Potter

* 2001 – Go Fish as Amanda

* 2001 – Going to California as Jennifer

* 2001–2007 – Reba as Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery

* 2001 – Off Centre as Ramona

* 2004 – What I Like About You as Fiona

* 2005 – Family Guy as Liddane

* 2008 – Welcome to the Captain as Hope

* 2008–2009 – Privileged as Megan Smith

* 2009 – Gossip Girl as Bree Buckley

* 2009 – How I Met Your Mother as Maggie

* 2010–2011 – Better with You as Mia Putney

* 2011 – The Penguins of Madagascar as Shauna

* 2012 – Royal Pains as Nina Greene

* 2012 – Animal Practice as Dorothy Crane

* 2013–2015 & 2017–2018 – Once Upon a Time as Ariel

* 2014 – The Mindy Project as Sally Prentice

* 2015 – The Astronaut Wives Club as Betty Grissom

* 2015 – Grandfathered as Sloan

* 2016- Pitch as Rachel Patrick

* 2017–2018 Kevin (Probably) Saves the World as Amy

* 2020–present – Sweet Magnolias as Maddie Townsend

* 2021 – As Luck Would Have It as Lindsey Johnson

JoAnna Garcia net worth

JoAnna Garcia has played many television roles and this has rewarded her back in form of big cheques.

Recent reports indicate that JoAnna Garcia is worth a staggering $8 million.

JoAnna Garcia husband, children, personal life

JoAnna García is married to a baseball player Nick Swisher. This made her adopt the name Swisher, and now she is JoAnna García Swisher.

The two lovebirds started dating in August 2009, followed by engagement in May 2010, and finally officialized their union on December 11, 2010.

Their wedding was held at Breakers Hotel & Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. It was graced by big names in the entertainment scene including, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Melissa Peterman, and Reba McEntire, who were bridesmaids.

Since their marriage, they have been blessed with two kids, Sailor Stevie Swisher and Emerson Jay Swisher.

Their family now resides in Los Angeles, USA.

Previously, JoAnna was engaged to Trace Ayala, a friend to musician Justin Timberlake, but their relationship hit the rocks before marriage.

JoAnna García interests

JoAnna García is a kind-hearted woman. She spends some time out from work working with charitable organizations that help young women conquer what seems impossible in life.

She is linked with Make the Commitment, an organization that helps those living with cervical cancer by offering various support modes.

She has an organization called We Reach.

