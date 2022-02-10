Diana Silvers: Biography Full Name: Diana Margaret Jane Silvers Nationality: American Place of Birth: Los Angeles , United States Ethnicity: Mixed Date of Birth: November 3, 1997 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: Scorpio Spouse: N/A Weight: 121 lbs. (55 kg) Occupation: Actress, model

Diana Silvers biography, wiki, early life and education

Diana Silvers was born Diana Margaret Jane Silvers on November 3, 1997, in Los Angeles, United States.

Her horoscope is Scorpio, stands to a height of 5 feet 8 inches, and weighs around 55 kilograms.

She was born fifth of six children to a Swiss mother, Christina Staehelin Silvers, who works as an architect, and a Jewish-American father, Silvers, a professional psychiatrist.

Her known siblings are Joe, Ray, and Elizabeth Silvers.

For her education, Diana attended Palisades Charter High School to pursue tennis before enrolling in Tisch School of Arts, an affiliate of New York University, to study acting.

However, Diana did not complete her studies until graduation because she called it quits in 2017 to pursue acting.

Diana Silvers career, professional life

Diana Silvers is an American actress and a model. She had interests in acting since her childhood. She attended theatre camps at 12.

Her outset of acting career began in 2018, just after quitting the university while in her third year. She made her first appearance in the thriller series Into the Dark by Hulu, where she was cast as Kimberly Tooms.

In 2019, she played roles in a couple of films, such as the superhero film Glass as Cheerleading Girl. She was cast alongside acting maestros Samuel L Jackson and Bruce Willis. She also auditioned for the horror film Ma and landed the role of Maggie Thompson. Ma was produced by Universal Pictures.

In 2020, she earned global recognition when she played Erin Naird, Mark’s teenage daughter, in the American comedy series Space Force by Netflix.

Diana landed a role in the series Birds of Paradise in 2021 as Kate Sanders. It is a film broadcast of the novel Bright Burning Stars by AK Small.

List of Diana Silvers movies, TV shows

* 2019 – Into the Dark as Kimberly Tooms

* 2019 – Glass as Cheerleading Girl

* 2019 – Booksmart as Hope

* 2019 – Ma as Maggie Thompson

* 2020 – Space Force as Erin Naird

* 2020 – Ava as Camille

* 2021 – Birds of Paradise as Kate Sanders

Diana Silvers modeling career

Diana Silvers is a beauty goddess with a perfect body ideal for modeling.

She began modeling after her admission at the New York University and would use its proceeds to pay for her education.

She was scouted by a renowned modeling agency, International Management Group (IMG), and has featured in top magazines such as Bazaar for January/February 2022 issue.

Diana Silvers net worth

Diana Silvers is living large from her acting and modeling career.

According to the latest reports, Diana is worth $1.5 million.

Diana Silvers boyfriend, relationship, children

Despite fame, Diana has managed to keep her private life under a pillow. She is very secretive about her dating life, and none knows her past or current relationships.

This leaves speculations that Diana Silvers is single. Also, she has no kids.

Diana Silvers facts, likes and hobbies

* She loves spending time with her siblings

* She smokes cigarettes

* Her favorite film is A Nightmare on Elm Street

* She loves internet surfing

Diana Silvers contacts

Twitter – @dianasilvers13 63K+ followers

Instagram – dianasilverss 961K+ followers

Other related biographies:

Martin Donovan

Kate Easton

Alisha Wainwright

Rome Flynn

Carson Rowland

Logan Allen

Annelise Judge

JoAnna Garcia

Margarita Levieva

Becky Robbins

Michael Ealy

Arian Moayed

Shelley Hennig

Tom Riley

Nikocado Avocado

Bryan Chatfield

Claudia Valdez