Kate Easton: Biography Full Name: Kate Easton Nationality: American Place of Birth: New York , United States Parents: N/A Year of Birth: 1993 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: N/A Spouse: N/A Height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m) Occupation: Actress

Kate Easton wiki, biography, early life and education

Kate Easton was born in 1993 in New York, United States of America. Her exact birthdate remains a secret.

Kate is very secretive and has never revealed details of her early life. her parents and schools, if she attended any.

She is an American of white descent and stands at a height of 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m).

Kate Easton career, professional life

Kate Easton is an American actress.

She made her first screen debut in 2007 when she appeared in the mini-series The Kill Point. In 2014, she played the main role of Mrs. Warren in the series The Knick which was broadcasted on Cinemax and Home Box Office (HBO) Canada simultaneously.

In 2015, she plays the role of Assistant in the American thriller series The blacklist Episode 2×17: The Longevity Initiative (No. 97).

In 2016, she made a guest appearance in the television series Unforgettable as Hannah Davis.

Since then, she has been involved in a couple of films such as Gone, Faith under fire, When they see us as Patricia Dean, and A polar love as Erin.

In 2019, she was cast as Artemis in the American independent romantic comedy film Can You Keep a Secret? directed by Elise Duran and stars her best friend Alexandra Daddario.

List of Kate Easton movies

* Neptune rising

* Love & other drugs

* Magic Mike

* Amira & Sam

* You were never really here

* Last flag flying

* Ocean’s Eight

* Otherhood

* Can you keep a secret?

* Where’d you go

* Bernadette

* Lost girls and love hotels

List of Kate Easton Television Shows

* The kill point

* The knick

* The blacklist

* Unforgettable

* Gone

* Faith under fire

* When they see us

* Love on Iceland

Kate Easton net worth

Kate Easton is eating life with a big spoon after making it in Hollywood.

She is worth $1.1 million and makes money mainly through her acting career.

Kate Easton husband, relationship, children

Kate Easton is single. The History of her past or current relationships is not available.

She has no kids too.

Kate Easton likes, hobbies

* She loves pets, especially dogs.

* She spends her time hanging out with best friend Alexandra Daddario.

Kate Easton contacts

Her notable social account which is verified is on Instagram.

She frequently updates fans about her whereabouts.

Kate Easton has 72K+ followers on her Instagram account (itskateeaston).

