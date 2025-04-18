Government Cracks Down on Illegal Cigarette Imports by Chinese Firm

The Ministry of Health has shut down Shapo Trading Ltd, a Chinese firm accused of importing illegal cigarette brands. The operation unfolded at a storage facility along Mombasa Road, where authorities seized 1,716 cartons of cigarettes spanning 11 different brands.

This action was the result of a joint investigation by the Ministry of Health and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), culminating in the arrest of two Chinese nationals linked to the company.

The Ministry’s Tobacco Control Department spearheaded the operation after uncovering a network distributing harmful tobacco products.

Documents revealed that four of these cigarette brands were absent from the Ministry of Health’s database. On closer inspection, it was found that all 11 brands violated the Tobacco Control Act of 2007 and its subsequent regulations from 2014.

In a letter dated April 3, 2025, Anthony Wainaina, Secretary of the Tobacco Control Board, informed Weir Wang, Director of Shapo Limited, about the immediate revocation of the company’s clearance for importing tobacco products.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform you that all clearance letters issued to your company earlier authorizing the importation of tobacco products are hereby withdrawn/cancelled and recalled with immediate effect,” the letter stated.

When reporters revisited the godown two weeks after the cancellation, it was under police watch. However, checks in supermarkets and shops revealed that two of the banned brands were still available, raising questions about the effectiveness of enforcement.

Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale addressed the ongoing issue, noting, “That matter is on my desk. The PS has given me all the information. I am compiling it, once I put my signature and I’m happy with it…we will not allow Kenyans to get substandard health products.”

Despite the Ministry’s efforts, there are lingering questions about how these illegal imports made their way into the market. There are suspicions of possible involvement by government officials in smuggling and tax evasion.