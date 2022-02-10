|
Tim Tracker: Biography
|Full Name: Tim Tracker
|Nationality: American
|Place of Birth: Florida, United States
|Parents: N/A
|Date of Birth: March 1, 1982
|Marital Status: Married
|Zodiac Sign: Pisces
|Spouse: Jenn Tracker
|Height: 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m)
|Occupation: YouTuber
Tim Tracker early life, wiki, biography, and education
Tim Tracker was born on March 1, 1982, in Florida, United States.
His horoscope is Pisces.
He is an American national of white ethnicity, stands to a height of 1.70 m, and approximately weighs 72 kg.
Tim has never revealed details of his early life regarding his education, parents, or whether he has siblings. He is known to be a secretive person and treats addresses and past life with strict confidentiality.
Tim Tracker YouTube, career
Tim Tracker is an American YouTuber or a vlogger.
He has several channels with thousands of subscribers. He mainly uploads videos that mainly focus on travel.
“If you are looking for a channel that helps you plan out all aspects of your travels, this is it!” Tim says on his main channel, TheTimTracker, which was started on June 27, 2009, and has 874K+ subscribers and over 457 million view count.
He posted his first video, delta II sunrise, on August 17, 2009, and has kept the fire blazing with new content posted in intervals.
His popular uploads in the channel are Our First Look At Kraken Unleashed VR Coaster | Full On-Ride POV, Queue Tour & Ride Reviews! and The Crayola Experience In The Florida Mall | World’s Largest Crayon, Making Crayon Art & More! which has 5M+ and 4M+ views respectively.
Tim also has three secondary channels. The first one is TheTimTracker Podcast which has 24K+ subscribers. The second is MyThemeParkPOV with 28K+, and the third is JennDoesIt with 34K+ subscribers.
Tim Tracker’s YouTube career has been successful, and he attributes it to the loyalty and support of his wife Jenn, who is his video editor and features in many of his videos.
Tim Tracker net worth
Tim Tracker mainly earns income through YouTube.
Owing to the huge following on his channels and massive views on his uploads, he makes $450,000 a year.
Latest reports indicate that Tim Cracker’s net worth is a staggering $3.5 million.
Tim Tracker marriage, wife, and children
Tim Tracker is married to a beautiful wife, Jenn Tracker, who features mostly on his social media accounts.
Their first encounter was in high school, but they never started a relationship then because both of them had lovers.
They rekindled their love after studies and began dating before solemnizing their union on June 3, 2011.
The two lovebirds, who were also childhood friends, were married at an event that was held in Ireland.
Tim and Jenn welcomed their first child, Jackson Tracker, on November 29, 2019.
Tim Tracker contacts
Facebook – TheTimTracker 174K+ followers
Twitter – @thetimtracker 108K+ followers
Instagram – thetimtracker 269K+ followers
