Rebecca Claire Miller: Biography Full Name: Rebecca Claire Miller Nationality: American Birth Place: Nashville, Tennessee, USA Ethnicity: White Date of Birth: 23rd September 1971 Relationship status: Married Zodiac Sign: Libra Spouse: Sean Spicer Education: The University of the South Sewanee, University of Indiana Net Worth: $5 million

Rebecca Claire Miller biography: early life, parents, and education

Rebecca Claire Miller was born on September 23, 1971, in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

She is the daughter of Sally and Harry Miller Jr.

Her father had interests in real estate and even owned a company, Miller Properties. Her mother worked as an assistant to Vanderbilt University’s director of graduate studies.

After completing her secondary school studies, Rebecca was enrolled at the University of Indiana, Bloomington, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in telecommunications.

Being an elite Philomath, Rebecca proceeded to Sewanee: The University of the South, where she obtained her second degree in Art History and Studio Art.

Information containing Rebecca’s siblings is not yet available in the public domain.

Rebecca Claire Miller career, net worth

Immediately after completing her education, Rebecca was employed as a television producer at KTRK-TV, an affiliate of American Broadcasting Company (ABC) which has its headquarters in Houston, Texas.

She worked on the station for two years before quitting to join WJLA-TV, which is also under ABC.

During her five-year stay at the new station, Rebecca covered the dreadful September 11, 2001, a quantum leap of her career as she won the Outstanding Newscast Award by Associated Press and an Emmy Award nomination.

After her exit, Rebecca landed a top government job in the White House.

She was employed as an associate director of communications during George Walker Bush’s presidency.

Her job entailed generating television content for the prominent 43rd President of the USA.

She left the plum job after some time and threw her hat at the corporate world, and was hired by National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) as Chief Communications Officer. She works here to date.

Her responsibilities include handling all internal and external communication for the beer giant.

Due to her contributions in the American workspace, Rebecca received the Rising Star Award from the American Society of Association Executives.

Latest reports indicate that Rebecca’s net worth stands at $5 million, thanks to her successful career.

Rebecca Claire Miller relationship with Sean Spicer, children

Rebecca Claire Miller got married to Sean Spicer on November 13, 2004.

The two exchanged vows at St. Alban’s Church in Washington in a colourful ceremony presided over by Episcopal Priest Dr. Francis Wade.

Rebecca met Sean at the White House. Rebecca was at the time working in the communication section of the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

Her husband, Sean, is an ex-US special force, who worked under the United States Navy Reserve until he reached the rank of a commander then quit to be a political analyst after studying Government at the Connecticut College.

Sean worked as the 30th Press Secretary of the White House during the reign of President Donald Trump.

Rebecca Claire Miller’s marriage with Sean Spicer has gifted them two children, Shannon and Ryan.

The couple and children now reside in Alexandria, Virginia.

Rebecca Claire Miller philanthropic activities

Despite having a tight schedule and spending much of her time in offices, Rebecca is an enthusiastic volunteer.

She is associated with many charitable organizations such as Salvation Army National Capital Region, National Council for Adoption, and National Advisory Council of the Harpeth Hall School, among others.

