Early life and education

Alexandre De Meyer was born in a small town called Viron, France, near the city of Bordeaux.

Much about his family is unknown since he’s a reticent person, disclosing little about his private life.

Alexandre, who is in his late thirties as of 2022, grew up as an innovative person, and as he grew older, he opted for a career that relied on creativity as he loved designing.

Professional life

Alexandre De Meyer is globally recognized as an award-winning graphic designer of recent times.

With his wealth of experience and manifold skills in designing, Alexandre currently runs a printing shop in Chicago, Illinois, where he designs t-shirts, stickers, postcards, and poster cover artwork.

Currently, with the help of technology (the internet), he is able to reach clients around the globe who admire his mastery work of art.

His breakthrough came when one of his works, a blueprint of the Magnificent piece of architecture, won many accolades, and it is currently displayed at Michelin Museum, Clermont-Ferrand, France

Net Worth, Salary & Earnings of Alexandre De Meyer in 2022

Although he has not disclosed all the assets under his name, Alexandre De Meyer’s net worth stands at $2 million as of 2022.

He acquired a lot of his wealth from his successful career and also makes some good cash whenever he appears on various reality television shows.

Alexandre De Meyer’s love life

It is no doubt that Alexandre De Meyer became more famous after he married a popular reality television star, Danielle Colby.

Danielle is a 46-year old TV queen who previously worked as a Roller Derby player, comedian, and dancer before landing a role in a History reality television show, American Pickers, which was screened on January 18, 2010.

Danielle is also a reputable fashion designer and even started her own brand, ‘4 Miles 2 Memphis’.

The two met in 2011 in the professional field, but love came calling, and they decided to have a romantic relationship which grew until their marriage in 2015.

Unfortunately, the two separated soon after marriage, and they had no kids together.

Danielle had two kids from her previous marriage with Kevin Colby that had also hit a snag.

Social media

Sadly, Alexandre De Meyer loves to keep a lowkey status, especially after he parted ways with Danielle Colby, and he is not available on social media platforms.

This has made it very hard for fans to reach him.

