Iva Colter: Biography Full Name: Iva Colter Nationality: American Birth Place: New Jersey, United States Spouse: Mike Colter Date of Birth: 25 April 1975 Ethnicity: White (North American) Zodiac Sign: Taurus Sexual orientation: Straight Net worth: $1 million Occupation: Author, actress, and consultant.

Iva Colter Biography, early life, and education

Iva Colter was born in New Jersey, US, on April 25, 1975.

Little is known about her parents. Also, she has never disclosed whether she has siblings or not.

After graduating from high school, Iva Colter was enrolled at Central European University, where she graduated with a Master’s degree in Arts, Culture, and Gender.

Iva Colter is known to be an academic performer, and after obtaining her first degree, she joined Rutgers University for her doctorate in Comparative Literature.

Iva Colter professional career and net worth

Iva Colter is a multi-professional wonder woman.

Globally, she is a renowned actress and has played a role in some award-winning television shows and films such as Luke Cage, The Defenders, The Good Fight, and Brooklyn Lobster.

Her educational skills have given her an upper hand in the corporate world, and even worked with Ares Management, a leading global alternative investment manager operating complementary, integrated investment groups that invest across the credit, private equity, and real estate markets.

Iva Colter worked with Ares Management as lead search consultant after she completed her university studies up to 2012.

After staying in the woods for some time, Iva Colter made a comeback to the American workspace in 2014, this time, she landed a job with Netflix Inc, an American subscription streaming service and production company.

Due to her outstanding skills, Iva Colter occupied the managerial position at the Netflix company and has since risen through the ranks and now leads two sectors, the Talent Acquisition division and the human resource sector for the media services provider.

Her work entails overseeing the recruitment process and initiating new recruitment strategies.

Iva Colter is also an associate professor at her previous school, Rutgers University. She works in the English Department at the institution.

The estimated net worth of Iva Colter is $1 million which is drawn from her numerous corporate sector jobs.

Iva Colter husband and children

Iva is a married woman. She is married to her significant other, Mike Colter.

She met her husband, Mike Colter, while at Rutgers University studying for her Doctorate in Comparative Literature.

Mike was at that time pursuing a Master’s Degree in Acting at the institution.

In an interview, Mike revealed that she had fallen head over heels with Iva Colter’s charming beauty and could not help but submit despite a difference in racial background.

Mike confessed that Iva Colter was her pillar of support during his early years when he was struggling with life before he became successful in Hollywood.

Iva dated Mike for close to ten years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level. The two lovebirds got married in an invite-only event in 2006.

The super celebrity couple has two daughters together, Naiella and another bundle of joy, which they received in 2018.

Iva Colter social media presence

Despite being a celebrity, Iva Colter has always kept low on socials such as; Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

She says that she prefers this for her privacy and that of her family.

