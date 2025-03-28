Isiolo MCA Shot in Broad Daylight, Survives Assassination Attempt

Burat Ward MCA Nicholas Lorot is recovering after a gunman ambushed and shot him near Trojan Petrol Station in Isiolo Town on Wednesday. The attack has sparked outrage among leaders, with calls for swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Brazen Attack in Isiolo CBD

Reports indicate that Lorot had just left a meeting with a senior leader from the Isiolo County Assembly at the Northern Galaxy Hotel when the gunman approached his vehicle and opened fire.

In a desperate attempt to defend himself, Lorot raised his right hand to shield his body. The bullet shattered his thumb, and he sustained two more gunshot wounds in the same arm.

Witnesses quickly responded, rushing him to a hospital in Meru, where doctors stabilized him. Security agencies have since launched investigations to track down the assailant and uncover the motive behind the attack.

Isiolo County Assembly Condemns the Attack

The Isiolo County Assembly issued a strong statement condemning the shooting and assuring the public that security agencies were actively pursuing the attacker.

“The County Assembly of Isiolo vehemently condemns the brazen shooting of Hon. Nicholas Lorot, Member of the County Assembly for Burat Ward. The incident occurred near the Northern Galaxy Hotel in Isiolo Town. He was rushed to a medical facility following the attack,” read part of the statement.

The Assembly pledged full cooperation with law enforcement, emphasizing its commitment to justice and public safety.

“As a legislative body, we condemn this cowardly act of violence and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to peace, safety, and justice for all. We are working closely with security agencies and pledge our full support to ensure those responsible are swiftly brought to justice,” the statement continued.

Leaders Call for Swift Action

Isiolo Senator Adan Fatuma Dullo raised concerns about the safety of leaders in the region, questioning how such an attack could happen in broad daylight with security personnel nearby.

“Nicholas Lorot was shot last evening with four bullets. Fortunately, we ensured that the situation was contained. This issue needs to be looked into because it happened in the middle of Isiolo CBD, in full view of security agencies,” Dullo stated.

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo also condemned the attack and urged security agencies to speed up their investigations to apprehend those responsible.

The governor extended his support to Lorot and his family, offering prayers for his recovery.

“I wish Hon. Lorot a speedy recovery as he continues to receive treatment. My thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Burat Ward during this difficult time,” he added.

Lorot, who chairs the Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Special Programs Committee in the Isiolo County Assembly, remains in stable condition at a Meru hospital as investigations into the attack continue.