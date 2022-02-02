Paul Qualley: Biography Full Name: Paul James Qualley Parents: Lee James Qualley, Patricia Ann Rondou Birth Place: New York, United States Gender: Male Year of Birth: 1958 Spouse: Andie MacDowell (m. 1986–1999) Children: Margaret Qualley, Rainey Qualley, and Justin Qualley Education: N/A Sexuality: Straight Occupation: Former American model

Paul Qualley wiki

Paul James Qualley was born in the United States, but he is of Norwegian ethnicity.

Paul was born in 1958 to Lee James Qualley and Patricia Ann Rondou. As of 2022, his age is 64 years.

Although a lot of his childhood information is not given, Paul became a famous fashion model and TV personality after he married a popular fashion model and actress Rosalie Anderson MacDowell, colloquially known as Andie MacDowell.

Paul Qualley Girlfriend, Wife, Wedding, Children?

Paul Qualley was married to the famed fashion model Andie MacDowell.

Narrating their love life, the two had stated that they met during a screening of a television show dubbed Gap Ads and got married in 1986.

However, their relationship hit a snag in 1999, and they decided to divorce on mutual grounds.

At that time, they had three children, Margaret Qualley, Rainey Qualley, and Justin Qualley.

Paul Qualley career

Paul Qualley discovered his modeling talent at a very young age after his close friends and family encouraged him that he had an ideal body for supermodels.

Paul decided to throw his hat in the ring of modeling, and he registered successes, primarily after her marriage with megastar Andie MacDowell.

However, after a few years, he decided to quit the modeling world after discovering that his passion was in business.

He opted for a ranching business and started his ranch located in Montana. He is now a manager at his ranch.

Paul Qualley net worth

Although this is not proven, it is speculated that Paul Qualley’s net worth could range between $100,000-350,000.

He acquired much of his wealth through his early career in TV and modeling. Also, his current ranching business boosts his income.

