Carter Sharer early life and education

Carter Sharer was born on October 23, 1993. As of 2022, he will be turning 29.

His father is an accomplished lawyer, while his mother is a skillful artist with expertise in painting works of art.

Carter was brought up alongside his two siblings, Stephen and Grace Sharer, who are also creatives on the video-sharing platform, YouTube.

During his juvenile years, Carter was enrolled at a local school in Oakton for elementary education before progressing to a secondary school, just within his birthplace.

After graduating from secondary school in 2012, he joined Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechatronics, Robotics, and Automation Engineering.

Close sources indicate that Carter was an impassioned innovator, and when he was only 11, he invented engine-powered devices such as go-carts and a hovercraft.

Carter Sharer career

Carter Sharer is a YouTube content creator.

Before even graduating, he had already created a channel on September 25, 2009, but started uploading videos in 2017.

He uploaded his first video titled My Vlog which he introduced his brother Stephen and close friend Lizzy.

His headway came through a video, RC Car Drives on Pool. The video, uploaded on December 21, 2017, captures Carter driving his car in a pool. This video made to global trends and has accrued millions of views since then. It also made him garner millions of subscribers.

As of now, here is an overview of his YouTube channel.

Channel name – Carter Sharer

Subscriber count – 8.6 million+

Videos – 400+

Total views – 2.4 Billion +

He has a second channel by the name Carters Life, which he uses to upload behind-the-scenes videos of the uploads that appear on his main channel.

The channel was created on October 11, 2018, and has 803,000 subscribers and 109,229,891 total views.

His third channel is known as Team RAR, which is a new label for a channel initially named Dream Team.

It was created on September 25, 2019, and features successful content creators Lizzy Capri, Ryan Prunty, and Steven Chow.

At the time of writing, the channel had 386,000 subscribers and a total-viewer count of 5,873,138.

This channel is used as a platform to update fans on the trends of his other channels.

The ‘RAR’ acronym in the name of the channel stands for Rare and Ridiculous, and the team has gone a step forward to producing t-shirts, shirts, caps, and hoodies, which are sold at various online stores.

Carter Sharer Girlfriend, Relationship and love life

The YouTuber is unmarried. He is currently single, focusing on his creative career.

However, Carter Sharer was in a romantic entanglement with Lizzy Capri, who is also a YouTuber.

The two had met in 2012, dated but later broke up in 2019.

Despite their relationship coming to an end, the duo continued working together to produce fascinating content for upload on YouTube.

Carter Sharer house, net worth

Carter Shearer is very rich. This is according to the latest report that indicates that the YouTuber is worth $10 million, and his major revenue stream is YouTube.

He owns a big mansion in California’s expensive neighborhood pockets, which its estimated worth is $32 million after remodeling. He calls the house Team RAR.

Interesting facts about Carter Sharer

* He has an expensive taste and owns a fleet of luxury cars, among them two Lamborghinis.

* His pet dog, Baby Otter Sharer, has its own Instagram account.

* He has no dream of pursuing mechatronics despite having a degree.

* He has worked with Papa Jake, a famous Canadian comedian.

* He is a prolific swimmer.

* He weighs 70kg.

