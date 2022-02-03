Scotty Kilmer: Biography Full Name: Scott Michael Kilmer Nationality: American Birth Place: Niagara Falls, New York, United States. Spouse: Leslie Kilmer Date of Birth: 2 October 1953 Children: Riley and Wyeth Zodiac Sign: Libra Sexual orientation: Straight Net worth: $15 million Occupation: American YouTube personality, author, and auto mechanic

Scotty Kilmer Early Life and Education

Scotty Kilmer was born on October 2, 1953, in Niagara Falls, New York, United States. He will be turning 69 in 2022.

At the age of 14, he discovered his passion for automobiles through his grandfather, Elmer Kilmer, who taught him how to repair cars through apprenticeship.

Kilmer is known to be a dexterous person and started his own car garage in 1979 after graduating from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor’s Degree in Anthropology.

He discontinued his education due to dissatisfaction as it was not parallel to his passion for cars.

He has worked as a mechanic for almost half a decade and even authored a handbook titled Everyone’s Guide To Buying A Used Car in 1994.

His mastery skills with automobiles repair landed him a role at Crank It Up show which has been airing on CBS TV for over a decade. He received Emmy Award in 2004 for his outstanding skills and contributions to the car industry.

Scotty Kilmer Net Worth, YouTube, and Career

Kilmer has had a long career in the automotive industry that spans decades.

For many years, he has been a mechanic at his repair shop before going globally to solve car problems on his YouTube channel.

Kilmer started his YouTube channel, Scotty Kilmer, in 2007, less than two years after its inception.

His YouTube channel is recognized by many car owners, as Kilmer uploads videos that delve into the wider automotive industry, from solving car problems to simplifying the complexity of modern cars.

As of 2022, here is an overview of his channel.

Subscriber count – 4.8M+

Videos – 3.5K+

Views – 1.7B+

He frequently uploads videos giving commentaries on car industry news, reactions to new car models and even hosts a Question and Answer segment with some car enthusiasts.

Recent reports indicate that Scotty Kilmer is worth $15 million and earns mainly from vlogging on YouTube.

Scotty Kilmer wife, children

Scotty Kilmer is married to Leslie, a fifth-grade teacher at a public school.

They got married in 1979 and got their first child, Riley, in 1984.

They welcomed their second child, Wyeth, in 1987.

He lives with his family in Clarksville, Tennessee, after they moved out from Galveston, Houston, Texas, in 2020.

Scotty Kilmer social media accounts

Facebook – Scotty Kilmer (56K + followers)

Twitter – Scottymechanic (13K+ followers)

Instagram – scotty_the_mechanic (50K+ followers)

