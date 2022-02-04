Tristan Jass: Biography Full Name: Tristan Jass Gender: Male Birth Place: Wiscon, United States Nationality: American Date of Birth: December 9, 1999 Ethnicity: Caucasian Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius Girlfriend: Hannah Stone Height: 5 feet 11 inches (1.80m) Occupation: YouTuber, basketball player

Tristan Jass biography, early life, and education

Tristan Jass was born on December 9, 1999, in Wiscon, United States.

Little is known about his parents, but he was brought up amidst love and care from them alongside his two siblings, Tyler and Brennan.

Tristan schooled at Tremper High School, located just within his home in Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States.

After graduating from high school, he joined Ottawa University, an affiliate of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), a college athletics association for small colleges and universities in North America.

However, he did not study until graduation since he called it quits to pursue his dream of playing basketball.

Tristan Jass career, net worth

Tristan Jass is a Youtuber, basketball player, and social media influencer.

He attributes his basketball mastery skills to his father, whom he says taught him how to play it.

Tristan shot to fame after posting videos on his socials capturing him showcasing his prowess as a basketball player.

Through his videos, Tristan has managed to attract millions of followers on his social pages, earning him a tag as a social media star.

With over a million followers on social media, many brands have been hunting him down for brand ambassadorial jobs.

Due to the high engagement rate on his Instagram account, partners have to part with a cool $3,658.5 – $6,097.5 for a post on the platform.

On the other part, on YouTube, his numbers are shooting daily due to the unusual basketball layups and casual scrimmages he frequently uploads. Close sources indicate that he earns between $540.6K – $880K in a year.

His estimated net worth is $1.4 million.

Tristan Jass girlfriend, relationship

Tristan Jass is unmarried but currently romantically linked with Hannah Stone.

The beautiful woman sometimes makes appearances on Tristan’s social media accounts.

Tristan has not yet communicated on officializing their union.

Details of how they met are not yet available on public sources.

Tristan Jass social media accounts

Tristan Jass is an active social media user.

He has amassed a huge following, thanks to his skills, which many admire.

Here is an overview of his social media pages:

YouTube – He created his channel (Tristan Jass) on February 12, 2014. He has 3M+ subscribers and 418M+ total views.

Facebook – Tristan Jass 142K followers

Twitter – @TristanJass 128K+ followers

TikTok – @tristanjass22 2M+ followers

Instagram – @tristanj22 2M+ followers

Other related biographies:

Helen O’Donoghue

Rebecca Claire

Iva Colter

Scotty Kilmer

Carter Sharer

xQc

Alexandre De Meyer

Molly Beers

Paul Qualley

Cristin Teutul

Agnes Charles Guggenheim

Hunter Burke

Mia Randall Mahomes

Pilar Queen

Mike Kussman

C.J. Faison