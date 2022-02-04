Shanna Riley: Biography Full Name: Shanna Janette Riley Parents: N/A Birth Place: Utah, United States Gender: Female Date of Birth: February 21, 1983 Spouse: Roman Atwood (m. 2001–2010) Net Worth: $12 million Education: N/A Sexuality: Straight Occupation: Internet personality

Shanna Riley biography, wiki

Shanna Janette Riley was born on February 21, 1983. Her horoscope is Pisces.

She is an American woman of North American ethnicity.

Aside from her birth date and place of birth, Riley has managed to hide information regarding her family and educational background away from the preying eyes of the media.

Shanna Riley marriage life, ex-husband Roman Atwood, children

Shanna Riley is a divorcee.

Riley was married to her long-time boyfriend, Roman Atwood. The two met in 1999 while they were still high school students learning at a school located in Utah, US.

After graduating from high school, the two took their relationship to the next level in a scintillating wedding ceremony held in Licking County, Ohio, on November 17, 2001.

Roman Atwood is a famous American YouTube vlogger and a comedian with over 15 million subscribers on his channel. Interestingly, this did not make Riley so famous.

Riley made headlines in the mainstream media following a cheating accusation by her husband Atwood.

According to Atwood, Riley had an extra-marital affair with his close confidant and a member of Roman’s production team. This reportedly played a big role in their divorce.

Following this development, Atwood rushed to court and filed a divorce against his wife in 2008. The duo remained legally married until the court settled their divorce in 2010. Meaning, their marriage had spanned for almost a decade.

In the years that they were together, they were blessed with a son, Noah Vaughn Atwood, on October 18, 2004.

After their separation, the two continued with protracted court battles on who should raise their son.

The court determined the case and settled for shared custody. However, after a few years, Riley accused Atwood of exploiting their son by featuring him in his vlogs. She went to court again but lost the case.

Long after their separation, Atwood has since quit single-fatherhood after meeting another love of his life, Brittney Smith.

Their relationship has gifted them two children, Kane and Cora. Atwood is now a father of three.

Shanna Riley career

Riley was in the limelight until she parted ways with YouTube megastar Roman Atwood.

During her marriage with Atwood, she grabbed significant attention as a social media personality.

However, she has gone silent, and little is known about what she is currently doing or whether she moved on or not.

She is estimated to be worth $12 million.

Interesting facts about Shanna Riley’s life

* Shanna Riley got married to Roman Atwood just after high school, at 18.

* She became famous for the wrong reasons. She earned global attention after her husband uploaded a video dubbed My Wife Cheated on Me which went viral. Further, she was defamed in a tweet by Atwood which referred to her as a ‘bitch’.

* In one of the court cases she filed seeking custody of their son Noah, she lost and was slapped with a judgment that ruled that she sees her son only on Christmas.

