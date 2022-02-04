Helen O’Donoghue: Biography Full Name: Helen O’Donoghue Country: Ireland Spouse: Colin O’Donoghue Ethnicity: Irish (Gaelic) Date of Birth: N/A Relationship status: Married Zodiac Sign: N/A Net worth: $2 million Children: Two Occupation: Teacher

Helen O’Donoghue biography

Helen O’Donoghue has kept information about her family away from the nosy traits of the media.

For this reason, little is known about the early life and education of the beautiful Irish woman.

However, records say she was born in the late 1970s.

She has not yet revealed the annals of her education.

Helen O’Donoghue career, net worth

Helen O’Donoghue is a professional teacher based in the United States.

According to the US Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, on average, a teacher is paid $63,645 per school year. This is good money, and Helen must have pocketed a lot from her long teaching career.

Although she has not publicly disclosed her assets, she is estimated to be worth $2 million.

Helen O’Donoghue relationship, husband Colin O’Donoghue

Helen O’Donoghue became instantaneously famous after her marriage to a renowned actor Colin O’Donoghue.

Colin is famed for playing the role of Captain Killian Jones in Once Upon A Time TV show and making a debut in the horror film The Rite.

Colin was born in Drogheda, County Louth, Ireland on January 26, 1981.

Helen found the love of her life Colin during her sunrise years when she was only 18. The two sweethearts were brought up in nearby towns in Ireland.

They cultivated their love before officializing their union in 2009.

The two relocated to the United States because of Colin’s budding acting career.

Colin has always heaped praise to his wife Helen, describing her as his support pillar. Helen has made several appearances at Colin’s movie premieres.

Helen attended the Red Carpet for Rome Premiere of The Rite at Auditorium Della Conciliazione on March 9, 2011.

She was also present during the premiere of The Rite at Dublin, Ireland’s capital, and at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in California during the premiere of the same film.

When asked whether the difference in their careers has contributed a negative in their marriage, Collin said: “Not to belittle what we do as actors, but my wife Helen is a teacher, and she makes a real difference to kids. So it’s unusual to see people thinking of us as something special.”

Helen O’Donoghue children

Helen O’Donoghue and her husband Colin O’Donoghue, are blessed with two children.

The couple first received their bundle of joy, a son named Evan James O’Donoghue, in August 2013.

Four years later, in 2017, the duo was blessed with a daughter.

Helen O’Donoghue social media

Helen O’Donoghue is not active on social media platforms.

