It has been about two weeks since ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi announced a pre-election deal with Deputy President William Ruto under the Kenya Kwanza umbrella.

But before the deal, Musalia Mudavadi was a fierce critic of Ruto and he often blamed the DP for the turmoil in government.

So what changed to make Musalia want to work with Ruto?

In an interview with a local daily, Musalia said he does not regret his earlier criticism of DP Ruto.

“There are no permanent friends or enemies in politics. But I can tell you that the issue around the DP when I made my criticism was more policy-based. That is how I made my criticism and I do not regret any of that criticism because I was making it based on policy orientation because the government of the day made commitments and they did not fulfill them. What I also wanted to bring out is that let us also avoid the hypocrisy that we have been seeing,” Mudavadi told Sunday Nation.

He added: “The president said he would very soon want to tell Kenyans where he differed with his deputy. That statement is in the public domain. We are eagerly waiting as Kenyans. And it should not be an explanation to the people of Mt Kenya alone but all Kenyans because the position of deputy president is not a regional position. It is a position that is enshrined in the Constitution. A Kenyan in Kwale, Vihiga, Meru, Garissa, Isiolo, Lunga Lunga would want to know just as any other what could have been the problem.