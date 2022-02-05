Mark Rober: Biography Full Name: Mark Braxton Rober Nationality: American Birth Place: Orange County, California, United States Ethnicity: White Date of Birth: March 11, 1980 Relationship status: Married Zodiac Sign: Pisces Spouse: Lisa Rober Education: Brigham Young University, University of Southern California Occupation: Engineer, inventor, YouTube personality

Mark Rober biography, wiki, early life and education

Rober was born on March 11, 1980, in Orange County, California, United States. His horoscope is Pisces.

He is an American citizen born to American parents and of a Caucasian ethnic group.

Rober was raised by Christian parents who loved and adored him so much. However, he has not revealed the details of his parents or siblings.

Recently he shared a back-dated photo of him and his mom, heaping praise to her for raising the successful person he is today.

“My mom has had the biggest influence on my life by a very comfortable margin. Shout out to all the mums out there working at the toughest and most important job there is.”– Mark Rober.

Regarding his educational background, he went to a high school in Orange County. But after graduating from high school, he was enrolled at Brigham Young University, where he graduated with an Engineering degree. He proceeded with education and joined the University of Southern California for his Master’s degree.

Mark Rober career, professional life

Growing up, Mark Rober showed interests in engineering and even made goggles that helped one prevent the cry initiated by cutting onions.

For his love for engineering, he decided to pursue it as a career.

So, after graduating, he joined The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an agency under the US Federal Government responsible for conducting space research, in 2004.

He worked under Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), developing a Curiosity Rover currently operated on planet Mars.

Rober developed programming systems used in JPL missions including, Advanced Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), Soil Moisture Active Passive (SMAP), and Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory (GRAIL).

Due to his mastery of skills in engineering, Rober was employed by Apple Inc. from 2015 to 2019 as a mechanical engineer.

Rober now focuses on his YouTube channel.

Mark Rober YouTube

Mark Rober created his YouTube channel on October 20, 2011.

His channel has grown rapidly over the years, owing to the fact that he uploads videos of science tricks and tips that leaves the world thrilled.

His channel has 100+ uploaded videos, 21M+ subscribers, and a view count of 2B+.

His popular video is titled SKIN A WATERMELON party trick which has 119M+ views.

Other popular videos include World’s Largest Jello Pool- Can you swim in Jello?, and Testing if Sharks Can Smell a Drop of Blood which has over 90M+ views each.

Mark Rober net worth

Mark Rober is a millionaire, thanks to his successful career that arched over a decade.

His major source of income is YouTube, and he is ranked among the top paid YouTubers in the US.

Rober is also an entrepreneur with an online Halloween costume company which earns him good fortune.

Recent reports indicate that he is worth $6 million.

Mark Rober relationship, marriage, wife, and children

Mike Rober has struggled to live a private life, but his stardom has proved to be working against him.

He is married to a woman named Lisa and has a son named Jonathan Rober, who lives with autism.

Autism is a serious developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact as it affects the nervous system.

The couple with their son is now living in the City of Sunnyvale, in Santa Clara County.

Mark Rober social media

Mark Rober is very active on social media, where he usually updates his fans about his daily life occurrences.

Here are his social handles:

Facebook – Mark Rober 4.6M+ followers

Twitter – @MarkRober 451K+ followers

Instagram – Mark Rober 757K+ followers

TikTok – Mark Rober 2.8M+ followers

