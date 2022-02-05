Claudia Valdez: Biography Full Name: Claudia Valdez Nationality: American Country: USA Ethnicity: White Date of Birth: N/A Relationship status: Divorced Zodiac Sign: N/A Spouse: Gabriel Jesus Iglesias (2008-2020) Height: 5 feet 3 inches (1.60m) Net Worth: $1 million

Claudia Valdez Wiki, biography, early life, and education

Claudi Valdez was born in the 1980s in the United States.

She was raised in a middle-class family under the care of her supportive parents.

Close sources indicate that her father was a serviceman working for a private company while her mother was a housewife.

Information regarding her siblings and education is not yet available in the public domain.

Claudia Valdez career, professional life

Claudia Valdez is an award-winning actress who has played major roles in Hollywood.

Her relationship with famous American comedian Gabriel Jesus Iglesias propelled her to fame.

Her first appearance in Hollywood was in a 2010 thriller movie titled Monsters which she played a notable role of a maternity nurse. The movie was well-received globally as it premiered in many big cinemas and even was featured in Home Box Office (HBO).

In 2013, Claudia was involved in producing films such as ‘Monstruo’, ‘Musica Para Despues de dormir’, and ‘Bajo El Ultimo Teco’, among others.

Besides producing movies, Claudia was also acting, and she featured in the following movies:

Claudia Valdez Movies and TV Shows

* Maternity War

* Inframundo

* The Beauty And The Beast

* The Legend of Zoro

* The Matador

* On The Road

* La Zona

Claudia Valdez net worth

Claudia Valdez made a fortune through her successful acting career in Hollywood.

The accomplished actress is estimated to be worth $1 million.

Claudia Valdez marriage, husband, and children

Claudia Valdez was married to Gabriel Jesus Iglesias, a renowned American actor, comedian, and producer.

The two met at a movie set in 2008 in love at first sight sitch.

The two eloped together in a romantic entanglement for close to 12 years before they settled for a divorce in 2020 due to reasons best known to them.

Claudia and Gabriel never had a child together, but Claudia had a son, Frankie, from her previous relationship. Frankie was born on December 8, 1997.

However, the family of three lived happily together, and Gabriel took care of Frankie as his son before he parted ways with Claudia.

Claudia Valdez awards and achievements

Claudia Valdez has won global recognition as an acting maestro.

She has Nickelodeon’s 23rd Annual Kids’ Choice Award, American Country Award, and the 8th Annual TV Land Awards under her name.

Other related biographies:

Casey Neistat

Mark Rober

Amouranth

Shanna Riley

Tristan Jass

Helen O’Donoghue

Rebecca Claire

Iva Colter

Scotty Kilmer

Carter Sharer

xQc

Alexandre De Meyer

Molly Beers

Paul Qualley

Cristin Teutul

Agnes Charles Guggenheim