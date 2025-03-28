CS Mbadi Secures Ksh.1.8 Billion from China for Healthcare Development

Kenya has received a Ksh.1.8 billion (RMB 100 million) grant from China to support its healthcare sector.

On Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi signed the agreement with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, in Nairobi. The funds will go toward upgrading key medical facilities, including Londiani Referral Hospital in Kericho County, Baringo County Referral Hospital, Kilifi Hospital, and Misikhu Hospital in Bungoma.

Additionally, Bildad Kagia Hospital in Murang’a County and Kaimosi Farmers Training College in Vihiga will benefit from the grant.

The funding comes at a time when Kenya is reassessing its reliance on foreign aid due to increasing debt and shrinking financial support from international partners.

“Things are not easy — our fiscal space has no legroom anymore, especially as foreign countries like the USA have stopped funding us, and we soon expect the EU to follow suit,” Mbadi said on Tuesday.

He warned that the country is facing a tough financial period as previous borrowing decisions have led to soaring debt repayments.

“We will be left to look inward, and this is the worst period for Kenya. Some time back, we decided to take loans as a country, and these loans have now reached their peak,” he added.

CS Mbadi thanked the Chinese Government for its continued support, noting that the partnership underscores strong bilateral ties between Kenya and China.