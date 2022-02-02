|
Molly Beers: Biography
|Full Name: Molly Beers
|Nationality: American
|Birth Place: California, United States.
|Ethnicity: Caucasian
|Current city: California, Manhattan and Manhattan Beach
|Spouse: David Wright
|Children: 3
|Net worth: $3 million
|Height: 5 feet 7 inches
|Occupation: Modeling
She was born in the United States and of Caucasian ethnicity. However, little is known of Molly about her birth date, parents, and educational background.
She is a popular American fashion model famed after she was married to former professional baseball megastar David Wright.
She is also known as an actress with a mastery talent and even ranked among well-known beauty queens around the world.
Molly Beers Marriage Life with David Wright; Do they have Children?
Molly Beers met with baseball player David Wright, who was playing for New York Mets, in 2006 during a World Baseball Classic event.
The two lovebirds then dated for almost seven years up to January 2013 when they announced their engagement and even planned a wedding ceremony the same year, on holidays.
Molly and Wright got married in December 2013 in a private event held at La Jolla, California.
The couple has three kids together, Olivia Shea (July 2016) and Madison (May 2018), and a son, Brooks David (October 2020).
Molly Beers career, net worth, and earnings
The American model boasts of deep pockets. An average US-based model earns $22.17 per hour and around $100 to $150 per hour in a shoot day.
Of course, Molly Beers earns more than this, considering that she is a wife to a prominent baseball figure whose net worth is around $80 million.
She currently works for a Ford Modelling Agency, and her total assets are estimated to be $3 million.
Being a successful model, Beers has been able to do commercial work with some impressive clients. The most notable client of Beers was clothing store JCPenney.
