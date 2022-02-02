Molly Beers: Biography Full Name: Molly Beers Nationality: American Birth Place: California, United States. Ethnicity: Caucasian Current city: California, Manhattan and Manhattan Beach Spouse: David Wright Children: 3 Net worth: $3 million Height: 5 feet 7 inches Occupation: Modeling

Molly Beers biography

She was born in the United States and of Caucasian ethnicity. However, little is known of Molly about her birth date, parents, and educational background.

She is a popular American fashion model famed after she was married to former professional baseball megastar David Wright.

She is also known as an actress with a mastery talent and even ranked among well-known beauty queens around the world.

Molly Beers Marriage Life with David Wright; Do they have Children?

Molly Beers met with baseball player David Wright, who was playing for New York Mets, in 2006 during a World Baseball Classic event.

The two lovebirds then dated for almost seven years up to January 2013 when they announced their engagement and even planned a wedding ceremony the same year, on holidays.

Molly and Wright got married in December 2013 in a private event held at La Jolla, California.

The couple has three kids together, Olivia Shea (July 2016) and Madison (May 2018), and a son, Brooks David (October 2020).

Molly Beers career, net worth, and earnings

The American model boasts of deep pockets. An average US-based model earns $22.17 per hour and around $100 to $150 per hour in a shoot day.

Of course, Molly Beers earns more than this, considering that she is a wife to a prominent baseball figure whose net worth is around $80 million.

She currently works for a Ford Modelling Agency, and her total assets are estimated to be $3 million.

Being a successful model, Beers has been able to do commercial work with some impressive clients. The most notable client of Beers was clothing store JCPenney.

