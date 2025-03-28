“I Wasn’t Abducted – I Fled from Goons on Motorbikes,” Missing Machakos MCA Speaks Out

Machakos MCA Dominic Maitha, who was reported missing earlier this week, has resurfaced unharmed, putting an end to growing speculation about his whereabouts. The Muthwani Ward legislator reappeared on Wednesday evening, nearly 24 hours after his family filed a missing person report at the Machakos police station.

Maitha reassured the public that he was safe and refuted claims that he had been abducted.

“Yes, I’m safe and okay. I wasn’t abducted but chased by people on motorbikes,” he told The Star on Thursday morning

Maitha Says He Fled After Spotting Suspicious Men

The politician detailed how he had to switch his phone to flight mode and go into hiding after allegedly being trailed by men he described as hired goons. According to Maitha, three hooded men followed him from a hotel in Machakos Township, forcing him to take cover at another hotel before eventually escaping to Athi River.

“I was leaving a hotel in Machakos town when I spotted a man standing near the wall, wearing a black hood that covered his head. My car’s headlights illuminated the area, and that’s when I saw him,” he recalled.

Maitha said the man whistled and signaled others, calling out, “He is here.”

Sensing danger, the MCA immediately switched on his car’s full headlights, revealing two motorbikes positioned at the hotel’s exit. One was parked facing the Kathwanze-Kangundo road, while the other was stationed on the opposite side with a rider and a pillion passenger.

Escape and Hiding in Athi River

Realizing he was being watched, Maitha said he acted fast.

“The first thing I did was put my phone on flight mode since I didn’t know who these people were. Nowadays, you can’t tell whether they are police officers or hired goons,” he explained.

With his heart racing, he drove toward the Golf Club, made a U-turn at Kobil petrol station, and sped off toward Nairobi. As he checked his rearview mirror, he noticed the motorbikes were following him. He quickly decided to pull into a nearby hotel to assess the situation.

Later, he drove to another hotel in Athi River, where he checked in at around 1:00 a.m. on Monday.

“I arrived at the hotel at 1:00 a.m., parked my car at the far end, booked a room, and went to sleep. My phones had been off since that evening. I was focused on my safety and didn’t think about contacting my wife or other family members. I was still shaken by what I had seen,” Maitha recounted.

The MCA remained in hiding until Wednesday morning. He said he slept through the day and only woke up at 11:00 a.m. when hotel attendants knocked on his door.