xQc: Biography Full Name: Félix Lengyel Nationality: Canadian Birth Place: Laval, Quebec, Canada Ethnicity: White Date of Birth: November 12, 1995 Relationship status: single Zodiac Sign: Scorpio Net worth: $3 – 5 million Height: approx. 6 ft 2 in (1.80 m) Occupation: Video game streamer

xQc Early life and education

Lengyel is a Canadian of Hungarian descent born on November 12, 1995, in Laval, a city in southwestern Quebec, north of Montreal, Canada.

He grew up in a single-parent family after his mother and father divorced when he was 1.

Lengyel was brought up with his only known sibling, a brother, by the name of Nicholas, in shared custody.

During his early years, he was adventurous and developed likes for skateboarding, snowboarding, trampolining, and video games.

After graduating from secondary school, Lyngyel proceeded to college where he studied humanities at Collège d’enseignement général et professional (CEGEP) before switching to administration.

However, he dropped out of school after studying for 3.5 years as he felt that education was not his calling.

He opted to pursue other dreams, and that is when he started streaming games on Twitch.

xQc Career & Net Worth

xQc began his gaming career at DatZit Gaming, a semi-professional esports organization based in Montreal, Canada.

At the outset of his fresh career, he won the Dreamhack Montreal 2016 Overwatch tournament.

Months after working with DatZit Gaming, the organization was taken over by Denial eSports on October 12, 2016.

Denial eSports is globally known for winning the 2015 Call of Duty Championship, but their merger with DatZit Gaming was marred with contortions after the allegation that it failed to pay its players $2,900, which ultimately caused its death.

xQc, with his team known as Arc 6, then moved to compete at Season Zero of Overwatch Contenders but was eliminated in the group stage.

The group made a comeback in the last tournament, the Beat Invitational: Season 2 tournament, but they took the third position after an overall draw. They thus disbanded the team to battle it out independently at the Overwatch League.

On October 28, 2017, xQc joined Dallas Fuel of Overwatch League as a 9th player, but after some time, he was hit with a suspension after making flaming homophobic remarks against rival player Austin “Muma” Wilmot of the Houston Outlaws.

He was also fined $2,000 for breaching the Overwatch League Code of Conduct.

After suspension, he was allowed back to the team at stage two and led Dallas Fuel to victory against the Los Angeles Gladiators.

However, he was slapped again with a suspension after claims of misusing social media to make disparaging comments against Overwatch League casters.

Thereafter, he embarked on full-time streaming but was later signed to GOATS and Gladiators Legion, where he announced his retirement to focus on Twitch streaming.

Before he called it quits, the early retiral had already made a name in the international gaming arena as he played for Team Canada in their 2017 Overwatch World Cup campaign. They qualified for the World Cup after beating the Netherlands with a score of 3-0.

His breakthrough came on February 2, 2019, when a Los Angeles-based esports organization Sentinels signed him as their Twitch content creator.

xQc estimated net worth is $3m to $5m (USD).

xQc Twitch Career

xQc became a full-time streamer on Twitch after his exit from the Overwatch League.

Statistics indicate that he streams 9 hours a day and accrues over 60,000 viewer count regularly.

In 2019, he was ranked the top watched streamer and held 29th position globally.

He is now a variety gamer and sometimes can opt to complete in the Overwatch League since the end of his previous ban.

He boasts over 35,000 monthly subscribers and a million viewers on average, and this has made big brands like Luminosity Gaming chase for his signature.

xQc relationship, Girlfriend, Marriage?

Lengyel has not yet quit bachelorhood or announced that he has a girlfriend till now.

He is very secretive, and on many occasions during interviews with the media, he has always declined to answer questions concerning his love or private life.

There is no record of his past relationship, and this has made many speculate that he is still single.

Social media

xQc is very active on social media and has immense following on the platforms.

Twitter – 1,219,864 followers

Facebook – 23,000 followers

Instagram – 418,000 followers

Youtube – 1,940,000 subscribers

