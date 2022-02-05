Bryan Chatfield Sanders: Biography Full Name: Bryan Chatfield Sanders Parents: Scarlett Wiles Sanders and George Sanders Birth Place: Mission Woods, Kansas, United States Siblings: N/A Date of Birth: 13 August 1982 Spouse: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Zodiac Sign: Leo Education: Colby College in Maine Children: George, William, Wills Occupation: Political strategist

Bryan Chatfield Sanders biography, wiki, early life and education

Bryan Chatfield Sanders was born on August 13, 1982, in Mission Woods, Kansas, United States. His horoscope is Leo.

However, he was brought up in Johnson County city by his parents, Scarlett Wiles Sanders and George Sanders. Little is known about them.

He is an American of white descent.

Chatfield has never disclosed information about his siblings.

He was enrolled at Shawnee Mission East High School, in Prairie Village, Kansas, in 2002.

After studying successfully at high school, Chatfield transited to Colby College in Maine, where he graduated with a Degree in Campaign Media.

Bryan Chatfield Sanders career, professional life

Bryan Chatfield Sanders is a competent political strategist.

Immediately after graduating, he was employed as a staff in the office of the 46th Governor of Kansas, Samuel Dale Brownback.

Due to his skills, he rose through the ranks and was promoted to be a press assistant of Samuel.

In 2008, Samuel launched his bid for US Presidency, and Chatfield was appointed to be his campaign manager.

However, in the course of the campaigns, Samuel quit the presidential race and Chatfield joined the campaign trail of Mike Huckabee.

In the following year, Chatfield was recruited to The Wickers Group, a full-service political consulting firm specializing in strategic communication. In the same year 2009, he was appointed communications lead of Robert J. Bentley’s gubernatorial bid which resulted in a win.

Following this development, Chatfield became a strategist of The Republican Party during its campaigns.

Chatfield registered more successes in his career in 2012 when he was the chief campaigner of Ted Yoho who was then contesting in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

He birthed an advert titled Pigs’ exclusively for the campaign, which made him win global recognition as big media outlets such as The Washington Post asserted that it was one of the best political ads of that year.

Brian has worked with many notable people such as Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (Texas), Congressman French Hill (Arkansas), Attorney General Scott Pruitt (Oklahoma), and Congressman Trent Franks (Arizona).

In 2016, Chatfield and his wife, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, founded a consultancy firm known as Second Street Strategies which provides strategy and market research for both political and non-political classes.

Bryan Chatfield Sanders Net Worth

Bryan Chatfield Sanders is estimated to be worth $6 million.

He amassed his wealth from his successful career in politics.

Bryan Chatfield Sanders marriage, wife, and children

Bryan Chatfield Sanders married Sarah Huckabee on May 25, 2010, after their engagement in August 2009.

They wedded in a magnificent wedding ceremony, which took place in St. John in the Virgin Islands.

Prior to their wedding, Sarah, a former White House Press Secretary, said: “Big day today! Going to the chapel and going to get married.”

Chatfield met the love of his life, Sarah, when they were both working for her father, Mike Huckabee, in his presidential bid in 2008.

Their union has produced three kids, two sons, George (June 8, 2015) and William (October 16, 2013), and daughter Wills (May 10, 2012).

Bryan Chatfield Sanders social media

Bryan Chatfield Sanders is not active on social media.

