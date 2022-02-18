Tom Rhys Harries: Biography Full Name: Tom Rhys Harries Nationality: British Place of Birth: Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom Parents: Rhys (father), Ffion (mother) Date of Birth: October 8, 1992 Relationship Status: Dating Zodiac Sign: Libra Girlfriend: Laura Haddock Height: 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m) Occupation: Actor

Tom Rhys Harries biography, wiki, early life, and education

Tom Rhys Harries was born in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom, on October 8, 1992. He is a Briton, and his horoscope is Libra.

He is the son of Rhys (father), a headteacher, and Ffion Harries (mother), a scriptwriter turned literature teacher in a local school.

Tom has a brother named Gruff Harries, who is an actor and famous for his role as Cosmo in the Welsh television series Parch. Additionally, he has a cousin named Jacob Ifan, who is also an actor and starred in the series Hinterland.

Regarding his education, Tom attended Seton Catholic School for his high school, then graduated and was enrolled in Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, where he studied acting. He was made an Honorary Associate of the college in 2020.

Tom is a Christian, and he is 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m) tall.

Tom Rhys Harries career, professional life

Tom Rhys Harries is a British actor.

Tom started filmography while he was still a student in college. It was in 2011 when he debuted in a British Impartial musical film about an idealistic drama teacher dubbed Hunky Dory. He played the role of Evan.

In 2012, he focused on television shows and was featured in film adaptations of novels by Ford Madox Ford. This was Parade’s End as O Five Thomas. The series was premiered on BBC and Home Box Office (HBO).

In the same year, Tom was named as one of Screen International Stars of Tomorrow, and in 2013, he booked his space for West End stage performance for Jez Butterworth’s Mojo (play) with maestro actors Colin Morgan, Rupert Grint, and Ben Whishaw at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Since then, Tom has been involved in the making of several award-winning films and TV shows such as; Jekyll and Hyde, Hot Property, Midsomer Murders, Chewing Gum, Britannia, Unforgotten, among others.

His breakthrough came in 2020 when he played the role of Axel Collins in the Netflix British-Spanish thriller series White Lines. The series garnered over 20 million views globally.

In 2022, Tom casts in thriller series Suspicion based on Israeli’s False Flag series. Tom Rhys Harries acts as Walker, for eight episodes, alongside Kunal Nayyar, Malcolm Goodwin, Noah Emmerich, Elyes Gabel, among others.

Tom Rhys Harries series, movies

* 2012 – Parade’s End as O Five Thomas

* 2014 – If I Don’t Come Home: Letters from D-Day as Maurice Hardstaff

* 2015 – Jekyll and Hyde as Sackler

* 2015 – Hinterland as Gary Pearce

* 2015 – Midsomer Murders as Ryan Carnarvon

* 2016 – Hot Property as Harmony Ambrose

* 2017 – Chewing Gum as Preacher

* 2018 – Unforgotten as Eliot Hollis

* 2019 – Merched Parchus as Tom

* 2019 – Britannia as Mallin

* 2019 – 15 Days as Rhys

* 2020 – White Lines as Axel Collins

* 2022 – Suspicion as Walker

Tom Rhys Harries net worth

Tom Rhys Harries is a promising act in the entertainment world. He already has an auspicious career which pays him handsomely.

Tom Rhys Harries’s current net worth is $2 million. He makes his fortune mainly through acting.

His net worth keeps shooting year after year as he appears on many series and films.

Tom Rhys Harries girlfriend, wife, children

Tom Rhys Harries is out of the dating market. He is in an open relationship dating a gorgeous woman identified as Laura Haddock, who is an actress.

The two met while on the set of the series White Lines.

Before they met, Haddock was a divorcee and had parted ways with her partner of six years, Sam Claflin. Haddock and Claflin had dated from July 2013 and separated on August 20, 2015. The duo had been blessed with two children, a son named Pip (2015) and a daughter christened Margot (2018).

Tom Rhys Harries and Laura Haddock have no children together.

Tom Rhys Harries contacts

Twitter – @TomRhysHarries

Instagram – tomrhysharries

Other related biographies:

Georgina Campbell

Kristin Kreuk

Malcom Goodwin

Ike Barinholtz

Lori Petty

Harry Richardson

Katie Lowes

Carrie Coon

Ben Ahlers

Dhar Mann

Diana Lasso

Carly Hallam

Tim Tracker

Wynton Harvey

Manny Khoshbin

Diana Silvers

Martin Donovan