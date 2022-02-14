Katie Lowes: Biography Full Name: Katie Quinn Lowes Nationality: American Place of Birth: Queens, New York , United States Parents: Kevin Lowes, Barbara J. Lowes Date of Birth: September 22, 1982 Marital Status: Married Zodiac Sign: Virgo Spouse: Adam Shapiro Height: 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Occupation: Actress, voice artist, theatre director

Katie Lowes wiki, biography, early life and education

Katie Quinn Lowes, famous as Katie Lowes, was born on September 22, 1982, in Queens, New York, United States.

She holds American citizenship but is of British-Irish ethnicity with Ashkenazi Jewish roots.

Katie’s father is Kevin Lowes, an Irish Roman Catholic, while her mother, Barbara J. Lowes, is an Ashkenazi Jew, a member of the Jews who lived in the Rhineland valley and in neighboring France before their migration eastward to Slavic lands.

Katie Lowes was brought up alongside his brother, christened Sean Lowes.

After graduating from high school, Katie was enrolled at Tisch School of the Arts, an affiliate of New York University. She studied Fine Arts before attending Stella Adler Studio to pursue acting.

Katie is 1.65 m tall and weighs approximately 66 kg.

Katie Lowes career, professional life

Katie Lowes is an American actress. She is famous because of her acting prowess.

She started her acting career in 2004 when she was among the actors of a play titled Four Saints in Mexico.

In the same year, she landed a role in the comedy-drama television series Rescue Me by FX and another show called Hate.

Katie then made a guest appearance in a couple of films such as; Quarter Life Crisis (2006) as Gemini, supernatural slasher film No Man’s Land: The Rise of Reeker (2008) as a Hospital Intern, The Job (2009) as Connie, Chris Weisberg Is Growing Bald (2009) as Lexie, Bear (2010) as Christine, By the Time the Sun Is Hot (2011) as The Bride, and Callers as Mitzi.

Further, due to Katie’s euphonic voice, she has been selected several times for the use of her voice on several casting in various films such as; Wreck-It Ralph, Side Effects, Frozen, animated superhero film Big Hero 6, comedy film Ralph Breaks the Internet by Walt Disney Animated Studios and Vivo by Sony Pictures Animations.

Among the series that brought Katie to the limelight is the political drama series Scandal. It was created by Shonda Rhimes for the American Broadcasting Company (ABC). She plays the role of Quinn Perkins, formerly Lindsay Dwyer.

Katie Lowes once worked as a babysitter for Constance Elaine Britton’s adopted son Yoby.

Katie and her husband Adam Shapiro have since founded their own production house called IAMA Theater Company. Their offices are based in Los Angeles.

Katie Lowes appeared in the following television series:

List of Katie Lowes TV shows, series

* 2004 – Rescue Me as Bloodied Girl

* 2004–2005 – As the World Turns as Megan

* 2005 – Hate as Britney

* 2005 – Guiding Light as Nurse Spector

* 2005 – Damage Control as Sorority Rushee

* 2006 – The Sopranos as Gillian

* 2006 – Without a Trace as Robin Olson

* 2007 – NCIS as Bryn Landers

* 2008 – Ghost Whisperer as Julie Anderson

* 2008 – Swingtown as Liz

* 2008–2009 – Easy Money as Brandy Buffkin

* 2009 – Castle as Rachel Maddox

* 2010 – Leverage as Ashley Moore

* 2010 – Private Practice as Kendra

* 2011 – Grey’s Anatomy as Blood Donor

* 2011 – The Closer as Andrea Hirschbaum

* 2012 – Royal Pains as Carrie

* 2012–2018 – Scandal as Quinn Perkins/ Lindsay Dwyer

* 2017–2018 – Voltron: Legendary Defender as Commander Ladnok

* 2022 – Inventing Anna as Rachel

* 2022 – How We Roll

Katie Lowes net worth

Katie Lowes net worth is $2.5 million.

She gets her income mainly through acting career and also through their production house in Los Angeles.

Katie Lowes husband, marriage, children

Katie Lowes is a married woman. She is married to fellow actor and screenwriter Adam Shapiro.

The two met in Louisiana (LA) in 2006 when Katie was 24 and Adam was 25. They began dating, but Adam dumped Katie after a month after realizing that he was not the right woman for him as she loved partying yet, he wanted to settle fast.

Speaking on LIVEKellyandRyan show, Katie admitted that Adam cried because he was unable to get her. She also loved him, and she decided to change her behaviors. They revitalized their relationship, which ended in marriage on June 23, 2012.

Immediately after their marriage, Katie was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage during the third month of the pregnancy.

The couple welcomed their first child, Albee Quinn Shapiro, on October 2, 2017. Their second bundle of joy arrived on November 22, 2020. She is a daughter named Vera Fay.

The cute family of four lives in Los Angeles due to the proximity of their production house, where they work.

Katie Lowes contacts

Twitter – @KatieQLowes 350K+ followers

Instagram – ktqlowes 375K+ followers

Other related biographies:

Carrie Coon

Ben Ahlers

Dhar Mann

Diana Lasso

Carly Hallam

Tim Tracker

Wynton Harvey

Manny Khoshbin

Diana Silvers

Martin Donovan

Kate Easton

Alisha Wainwright

Rome Flynn

Carson Rowland

Logan Allen

Annelise Judge

JoAnna Garcia