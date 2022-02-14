Dhar Mann: Biography Full Name: Dharminder Mann Nationality: American Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California, US Parents: Surinder Mann, Baljit Singh Mann Date of Birth: May 29, 1984 Marital Status: Married Zodiac Sign: Gemini Spouse: Laura Avila Gurrola Height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.8 m) Occupation: American entrepreneur, YouTuber, filmmaker, social media influencer

Dhar Mann wiki, biography, early life and education

Dhar Mann was born Dharminder Mann on May 29, 1984, in Los Angeles, California, United States. His horoscope is Gemini.

He is an American of Indian descent because his parents, Surinder Mann and Baljit Singh Mann, were Indian entrepreneurs who had migrated from India to the US before he was born.

After settling in the US, his parents started a taxi company Friendly Cab which mainly operated and had its headquarters in Oakland, California. They also had interests in real estate and thus, owns some real estate companies until now.

Dhar was brought up alongside his only known sibling, Harmit, who is also an entrepreneur and owns several properties in the US.

During his childhood days, Dhar recounted that his parents were rarely at home as they focused much on their businesses.

Dhar completed his high school at a local school in San Fransisco, California, and later enrolled at the University of California, where he pursued Economics and Political Science.

He then ventured into business after the completion of his education.

Dhar is approximately 1.8 m tall and weighs around 78 kg.

Dhar Mann career, professional life

While still a student at the University of California, Dhar was employed in a land contract financier organization, a job that made him drop out of classes for some time but regained momentum and completed his degree. This was his first venture into the American workspace.

Later after graduating, he started car rental services in 2008, where he dealt with the hiring of high-end cars and provided mortgage services. It was during this time that he also invested in real estate and started his own company called MannEdge Properties because he had enough knowledge since his parents were real estate investors.

In January 2010, Dhar collaborated with stockbroker Derek Peterson to start weGrow, a retailer of cannabis hydroponics, which was grown by using mineral nutrient solutions in an aqueous solvent without soil. They were the pioneers of this industry and were prime suppliers to drug stores from their offices in Oakland.

Unfortunately, the company was shut in 2014 after a series of legal battles between the two business partners after claims of misappropriation of funds and failure to pay debts emerged.

In the following year, Dhar started a cosmetics company LiveGlam, which distributes its beauty products mainly to clients after online orders. By 2018, almost three years after starting the company, LiveGlam recorded eight-figure sales, and Dhar was highlighted in Flourish Global for making over $20 million in less than three years.

Dhar attributes the success of his cosmetics company to his life partner Laura Avilla Gurrola or Laura G, who wholeheartedly supported him.

His business ventures were not a walk in the park. Dhar was several times engaged in various legal issues that landed him in trouble:

Dhar Mann fraud charges, conviction

In 2012, Dhar Mann was charged in court for defrauding the City of Oakland of $44,399 using his real estate company MannEdge Properties.

He was found guilty of five felony counts and was sentenced to five years probation but was released before the due time because of his good conduct and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

The case was then discontinued, and Dhar came and threw his hat in the media industry as a filmmaker, YouTuber, and motivational speaker.

In 2017, Dhar was also involved in what was termed as credit card fraud against his LiveGlam company. Fortunately, investigations revealed that his company’s website was hacked.

Dhar Mann YouTube, social media personality

Determined to help others to succeed in life just as he did, Dhar Mann became a YouTuber and a filmmaker and frequently makes inspirational and motivational videos.

In 2018, he founded Dhar Mann Studios, which produces his videos alongside other morality videos frequently posted on his YouTube channel.

Since the start of his YouTube career on May 10, 2018, his Dhar Mann channel has amassed over 14 million subscribers and has over 6 billion views count. His popular upload is Kids MAKE FUN OF Boy With AUTISM, They Instantly Regret It | Dhar Mann, which has over 48 million viewers and was posted in 2021. He has a record of making over 3.6 million subscribers in less than 24 hours in his video NERD Throws PARTY Behind Parents’ Back PART 2 | Dhar Mann.

On Instagram, Dhar (Dhar.Mann) has over 4 million followers, Twitter (@dharmann) 85K+ followers and 27M+ followers on Facebook (Dhar Mann)

Dhar Mann net worth

Dhar Mann is living large, thanks to his various revenue streams that ensure constant streaming of money into his bank accounts.

Dhar Mann’s net worth is $260 million and makes it mostly through his business ventures, especially LiveGlam cosmetics company and YouTube.

Dhar Mann net worth 2022-

* 2022 – $260 Million

* 2021 – $150 Million

* 2020 – $120 Million

* 2019 – $100 Million

* 2018 – $80 Million

* 2017 – $50 Million

Dhar Mann wife, marriage, children

Dhar Mann, the serial entrepreneur, is engaged to his significant other, Laura Gurrola or Laura G. They dated from 2015 after Dhar broke up with his girlfriend Lilly Ghalichi, known for participating in the reality television series Shahs of Sunset. Dhar had already proposed to Lilly.

The two were engaged in September 2019 and welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter, christened Ella Rose born in 2020. Dhar Mann’s second child is Myla Sky, born on June 20, 2021.

The cute family of four now lives in a mansion in Calabasas, California, which was previously owned by Khloé Kardashian but Dhar purchased it in 2020 for a whopping $15.5 million. Khloé Kardashian had also bought the same house from singer Justin Beiber for $7.2 million in 2014.

Dhar Mann favourite quotes

* “Your life doesn’t get better by chance. It gets better by change.” – Jim Rohn

* “You can’t turn a negative mindset into positive actions.” – Unknown

* “Your past does not equal your future unless you decide to live there.” – Tony Robbins

* “Failure is an event, not a person.” – Zig Ziglar

* “Water the flowers, not the weeds.” – Fletcher Peacock

* “Train your mind. Your body will follow”. – unknown

* “Let go and let God”. – unknown

