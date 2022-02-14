Carrie Coon: Biography Full Name: Carrie Alexandra Coon Nationality: American Place of Birth: Copley, Ohio , United States Parents: Paula, John Coon Date of Birth: January 24, 1981 Marital Status: Married Zodiac Sign: Aquarius Spouse: Tracy Letts Children: 2 Occupation: Actress

Carrie Coon wiki, biography, early life and education

Carrie Coon was born Carrie Alexandra Coon on January 24, 1981, in Copley Township, Ohio, United States. She has American citizenship.

She is a daughter to Paula and John Coon, who are currently at their sunset years, and was brought up alongside four other children. Her only known sibling is brother Josh Coon. She was born third and the only one sister and three brothers.

Regarding her education, she studied at Copley High School until 1999, when she graduated and was enrolled at the University of Mount Union, a private university that was affiliated with the Methodist Church.

She pursued a degree in earned one in English and Spanish in 2003. She then joined the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she received a Master’s in Fine Arts in 2006.

Carrie Coon’s religion is Christianity. She is 1.7 m tall.

Carrie Coon career, professional life

Carrie Coon began her career just after graduating in 2006. She was employed at a resident theatre, Overture Center for the Arts, Madison Repertory Theatre, which is located just outside her school in the State of Wisconsin. This is where she made her professional stage debut in a play titled Our Town as Emily.

Carrie then joined a bigger theatre, American Players Theatre, for four seasons.

After the completion of the four seasons, Carrie relocated to Chicago in 2008 and was signed by Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, where she worked with them for the production of the play Brontë, which is the work of a British playwright Polly Teale.

Her quantum leap came in 2010 when she appeared in the play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Steppenwolf Theatre Company. It was first staged in 1962.

For her outstanding act in the play, she made her first Broadway debut and was accorded Theatre World Award and received a Tony Award nomination.

After a nomination at the Tony Awards, Carrie landed a role in the supernatural film The Leftovers and starred alongside Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, and Ann Dowd.

She was also part of the actresses that were featured in Tracy Letts play Mary Page Marlowe in 2015-2016. It was during this time that she vacated The Gersh Agency for United Talent Agency.

After some time, she was called to play the role of Gloria Burgle in the crime drama television series Fargo. Following her outstanding acting skills, she was nominated for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and won TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Drama by Television Critics Association.

Since then, she has been involved in a couple of television shows, films, and plays such as One in a Million, Gone Girl, Strange Weather, The Keeping Hours, The Post, Widows, Fargo, The Sinner, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Boston Strangler, among others.

Most recently, she was cast at the historical drama film The Gilded Age as Bertha Russell. In the drama series, Bertha (Carrie) is a wealthy, American working-class woman who struggles to fit into society. The Gilded Age was produced by Home Box Office (HBO).

List of Carrie Coon films, movies

* 2012 – One in a Million as Bix

* 2014 – Gone Girl as Margo Dunne

* 2016 – Strange Weather as Byrd

* 2017 – Great Choice as Jen

* 2017 – The Keeping Hours as Elizabeth

* 2017 – Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town as Virginia

* 2017 – The Post as Meg Greenfield

* 2018 – The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter as Linda Ferguson

* 2019 – Avengers: Infinity War as Proxima Midnight

* 2019 – Kin as Morgan Hunter

* 2019 – Widows as Amanda Nunn

* 2020 – The Nest as Allison O’Hara

* 2021 – Ghostbusters: Afterlife as Callie Spengler

* 2022 – Boston Strangler as Jean Cole

List of Carrie Coon TV shows

* 2011 – The Playboy Club as Doris Hall

* 2013 – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Talia Blaine

* 2013 – Ironside as Rachel Ryan

* 2014 – Intelligence as Luanne Vick

* 2014–2017 – The Leftovers as Nora Durst

* 2017 – Fargo as Gloria Burgle

* 2018 – The Sinner as Vera Walker

* 2021 – What If…? as Proxima Midnight

* 2022 – The Gilded Age as Bertha Russell

Carrie Coon net worth

Carrie Coon has reaped big solely from her acting career. She entirely focuses all her energies on acting, and that is why it has rewarded her.

Carrie Coon net worth is $3 million, calculated based on her monthly income of above $32000 and a yearly income of $400,000.

Carrie Coon dating history, husband and children

Carrie Coon’s dating history is not known by mainstream media as she loves to keep her private life confidential.

Her relationship came to the limelight when she was married to renowned American playwright Tracy Letts in 2013.

They have a son called Haskell Letts, born on 13th March 2018. Haskell was named as a remembrance of Tracy’s grandfather Charles Haskell Letts.

The couple welcomed their second child in 2021, but the media knows nothing concerning the child.

Carrie Coon likes, hobbies

* She loves reading. Her favorite books are – A Fine Balance (Rohinton Mistry), Stoner (John Williams), Thirst (Mary Oliver), Solar Lottery (Philip K. Dick)

* Her favorite food is Chicken Pad Thai (medium spicy)

* Favorite TV show – The Walking Dead

Carrie Coon awards

* 2013 – Theatre World Award for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

* 2016 – Critics’ Choice Television Award (Best Actress in a Drama Series) for The Leftovers

* 2017 – TCA Award (Individual Achievement in Drama) for The Leftovers and Fargo

* 2018 – Lucille Lortel Awards (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play) for Mary Jane

* 2018 – Obie Awards (Distinguished Performance by an Actress) for Mary Jane

* 2020 – Jeff Award (Performer in a Principal Role- Play) for Bug

