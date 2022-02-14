Ike Barinholtz: Biography Full Name: Isaac Barinholtz Nationality: American Place of Birth: Rogers Park, Chicago, Illinois, United States Parents: Peggy, Alan Barinholtz Date of Birth: February 18, 1977 Marital Status: Married Zodiac Sign: Aquarius Spouse: Erica Hanson Height: 6 feet 2 inches (1.9 m) Occupation: Actor, comedian, writer, director, producer

Ike Barinholtz wiki, biography, early life, and education

Ike Barinholz was born Isaac Barinholtz on February 18, 1977, in Rogers Park, Chicago, Illinois, United States. His horoscope is Aquarius.

He was then raised in Lake View, the Northern part of Chicago, alongside his only brother, Jon Barinholtz.

Ike Barinholtz’s parents are Peggy (mother), and his father is Alan Barinholtz, a legal practitioner. He was brought up in an upper-class family.

His cousin is Michael Feinstein.

He is of mixed ethnicity, considering that his father is of Ashkenazi Jewish descent while his mother has English, German, French, Scottish, and Welsh heritage.

Ike’s religion is Judaism, and that is why he attended a Jewish school, Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, for his elementary education from nursery up to the eighth grade. He then joined The Latin School of Chicago for his high school studies before proceeding to Boston University but exited before graduating.

After quitting university, Ike did manual jobs before enrolling in comedy classes in The Second City, ImprovOlympic, and Annoyance Theatre, all located within Chicago. And that was the start of his blazing career.

Ike Barinholtz career, professional life

Ike Barinholtz is an American Actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer.

However, before he climbed the ladder to become a successful entertainment personage, Ike once did odd jobs. After dropping out of school, he became a busboy at Chicago Transit Authority and had even considered being a politician when life turned cold shoulders on him.

He had a passion and a doting for comedy, and he loved attending comedy shows at The Vic Theatre, where his dreams of becoming a comedian were birthed.

He was inspired by the comedy show at the theatre, and the infatuated Ike started attending comedy classes to shape his desired career.

Ike dumped his political ambitions and moved from Chicago to Los Angeles, California, to explore his acting career.

He did his first project as an actor when he featured in the science fiction horror film Down (2001) as Assistant Milligan.

After an outstanding act, Ike was called to sketch comedy television series MADtv in 2002 when they were at their eighth season and has appeared on over 100 episodes playing different characters from 2002-2007.

Ike was then recruited to a famed comedy troupe, Boom Chicago, which is based in the Netherlands. He was prompted to relocate to Amsterdam, where he spent two years along with comedians Jordan Peele, Josh Meyers, and Nicole Parker.

When he jetted back to California, Ike continued to work with MADtv until 2007, when they were shooting comedy sketches for the 12th final season, when he decided to quit after quarreling with the bosses over a contract renewal.

While he spent most of his time working at MADtv, he also appeared in several films and TV shows such as; The Adventures of Big Handsome Guy and His Little Friend, Bunny Whipped, Twisted Fortune, Meet the Spartans, Disaster Movie, Shrink, Lock and Roll Forever, How to Make Love to a Woman, Vampires Suck, For Christ’s Sake, The Sidekick, Inventing, Neighbors, among others.

His brother Jon Barinholtz is also an actor and has appeared in several TV series with his brother Ike. This includes Superstore, on NBC, by Justin Spitzer, where he played Marcus, and the romantic comedy series The Mindy Project, written and directed by his brother Ike Barinholtz.

In 2018, Ike fractured his cervical vertebrae when filming the sex comedy film Blockers alongside WWE superstar John Cena.

In 2022, Ike has starred in the American murder mystery comedy series The Afterparty by Christopher Miller as Brett. It featured on Apple TV+ on January 28.

List of Ike Barinholtz TV shows, films

* MADtv

* Hollywood Hold’em

* Family Guy

* Rita Rocks”

* The League

* Childrens Hospital

* Eastbound & Down

* NTSF:SD:SUV

* Megawinner

* The Mindy Project

* Drunk History August Spies

* High School USA!

* The Soup

* The Pete Holmes Show

* The Awesomes

* Kroll Show

* Chozen

* Married

* Garfunkel and Oates

* @midnight

* American Dad!

* Animals

* Friends from College

* Neo Yokio

* Brooklyn Nine-Nine

* The Twilight Zone

* What Just Happened??!

* Live in Front of a Studio Audience

* Bless the Harts

* Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

* Mapleworth Murders

* Chicago Party Aunt

* The Afterparty

* The White House Plumbers

Ike Barinholtz net worth

Ike Barinholtz is an accomplished entertainment personality with a wealth of experience and heaps of money too!

The legendary comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer is estimated to be worth $2 million.

He generates his fortune through television shows, films, and stand-up comedy shows.

Ike Barinholtz dating history, wife, children

Ike Barinholtz has only one known relationship.

He dated Erica Hanson and married her on October 24, 2009.

The two possibly met in the entertainment circles because Erica is a seasoned producer but a professional accountant who has films DC Cupcakes, Undercover Boss and Breaking Boston to her credit.

Their marriage is blessed with three children. Firstborn is Foster, born June 16, 2013, then Payton, born March 10, 2016, and another child, born 2018.

The sweet family of five now resides in Los Angeles.

Ike Barinholtz awards, nominations

In 2013, Ike Barinholtz was nominated for the Writers Guild of America Award by US labor unions for his masterwork in the television series The Mindy Project, which he wrote, directed, and played a part as Morgan Tookers.

