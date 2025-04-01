President Ruto Kicks Off Five-Day Mt. Kenya Tour

President William Ruto is set to embark on a five-day tour of the Mt. Kenya region starting today(Tuesday, April 1) where he will launch and inspect development projects worth billions of shillings. This marks his first visit to the region in nearly six months, with his itinerary kicking off in Laikipia County.

During the tour, Ruto will visit nine counties—Laikipia, Nyeri, Meru, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, and Kiambu—where he will oversee key projects aimed at boosting the region’s economy. His agenda includes major investments in road infrastructure, affordable housing, fresh produce markets, last-mile electricity connectivity, water supply, and irrigation.

After touring Laikipia and Nyeri counties on April 1, 2025, Ruto will move to Meru and Kirinyaga on April 2, 2025.

On April 3, 2025, he will visit Nyandarua and Murang’a, followed by Tharaka Nithi and Embu counties on April 4, 2025.

The final day, April 5, 2025, will see him return to Nyeri and Kiambu.

On the first day, Ruto will inspect modern fresh produce markets at various stages of completion, fulfilling his pledge to small-scale traders. This initiative ensures they have adequate workspace and proper sanitation, as part of a broader government plan to roll out 500 such markets nationwide. Several of these markets will be launched and assessed in the counties he will visit.

The president will also review the ongoing construction of the Mau Mau Road in Lari Constituency, Kiambu. This road network, which recently received a Ksh5 billion allocation, cuts through the Aberdare and Mt. Kenya forests, linking Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyandarua, and Nyeri counties.

In addition, Ruto will assess the progress of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) in all nine counties. These parks, developed through a joint investment of Ksh500 million per county—split equally between the national and county governments—aim to boost local industrialization. The president is also expected to launch new affordable housing projects as part of his wider development strategy.

Addressing Political Tensions in Mt. Kenya

Beyond his development agenda, Ruto’s visit is also expected to address the evolving political landscape in Mt. Kenya. Many anticipate that he will clarify his strained relationship with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, a key figure in his 2022 election victory.

A section of Rift Valley leaders allied to Ruto has openly criticized Gachagua, accusing him of making divisive remarks that could turn the region against the president.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang called out Gachagua, saying, “We want to tell Gachagua to leave the President alone. You can’t keep saying he is a one-term President, yet you also did not finish half a term. Ruto will be elected for a second term.”

Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina called for unity, urging leaders to support the president’s visit. “Let us welcome the President well,” she said.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the need for a peaceful and respectful reception during Ruto’s tour.