Malcolm Goodwin wiki, biography, early life, and education

Malcolm Goodwin was born on November 28, 1982, in Brooklyn, New York, United States. He is an American citizen but of African-American descent.

His horoscope is Sagittarius. Further, he is a Christian and stands to a height of 5 feet 8½ inches (1.74 m).

Goodwin is yet to unveil his parents, background, and who his siblings are, in case he has some.

While growing up, Goodwin loved acting and was signed up for the Julia Richman Talent Unlimited Program in the city of New York, where he whittled his acting skills.

He was later enrolled in the State University of New York (SUNY) and pursued a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts and Film.

After his education, Goodwin took the first step in an operation to succeed in the world of entertainment.

Malcolm Goodwin career

Malcolm Goodwin is a successful American actor, a crème de la crème in matters films.

His first appearance on the big screens was in the film Color of Justice when he played the role of Shawn. This was later followed by a couple of films such as Wake of the Fallen Sun, Backseat, The Architect, Got Next, American Gangster, Leatherheads, The Longshots, Miracle at St. Anna, The Lazarus Project, among others.

Goodwin would later earn significant recognition when he was featured in the music video Party Rock Anthem by LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock in 2011. The video has since accrued over 2 billion views on the video-sharing platform, YouTube.

Also, Goodwin has played a part in many television shows such as Freelancers by L.Phillipe Casseus as A.D. In the film, he landed an opportunity to star along with notable personalities such as; musician 50 Cent, Robert De Niro, and Forest Whitaker. He played the role of Officer Colston in the action thriller series Run All Night in 2015, which was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Brad Ingelsby.

Most recently, in 2022, he was the main role (Oscar Finlay) of the crime thriller series Reacher, which is a film adaptation of Jack Reacher (novel) by Lee Child, first posted on Amazon Prime in 1997.

A cross-check at Malcolm Goodwin’s movies depicts that he mostly plays the role of a police officer, if not a special agent, in his films, and he is masterly in the acts.

List of Malcolm Goodwin movies, films

* 2005 – Wake of the Fallen Sun as Jacob

* 2005 – Backseat as Ricky

* 2006 – The Architect as Big Tim

* 2007 – Got Next as Drew

* 2007 – American Gangster as Jimmy Zee

* 2008 – Leatherheads as Bakes

* 2008 – The Longshots as Roy

* 2008 – Miracle at St. Anna as Higgins

* 2008 – The Lazarus Project as Robbie

* 2008 – Deception as Cabbie

* 2009 – Mississippi Damned as Sammy Stone

* 2009 – Brief Interviews with Hideous Men as Father of Subject #42

* 2009 – Black Gloves as James

* 2010 – Crazy on the Outside as Rick

* 2011 – The American Dream as Ronald

* 2011 – Not Quite College as Taxi Tommy

* 2012 – Rhino as Hank

* 2012 – Freelancers as A.D.

* 2013 – A True Story as Jason

* 2013 – Thank You Card as Jamaal

* 2015 – Run All Night as Officer Colston

* 2015 – Lucky Number as Garrett ‘G’ Brown

* 2017 – The Bigfoot Project as Junior

* 2019 – Ring Ring as Will

List of Malcolm Goodwin series, TV shows

* 1997 – Color of Justice as Shawn

* 2003 – Law & Order as Lamont Tyler

* 2004 – Law & Order: Criminal Intent as Elvin Fergin

* 2007 – K-Ville as Troy Boulet

* 2009 – Raising the Bar as Wesley Wedderburn

* 2010 – Detroit 1-8-7 as KJ

* 2011 – The Tommy O Show Starring America as Mac Man

* 2011–12 – Breakout Kings as Shea Daniels

* 2012 – CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Aaron Voss

* 2013 – Elementary as Andre Bell

* 2013 – Blue Bloods as Angelo Reid

* 2013 – Bones as CC Creach

* 2014 – House of Cards as Darnell Hayes

* 2014 – True Blood as Joe Thornton

* 2014 – Hot Fail as Matt

* 2015 – Wayward Pines as Dr. Bauer

* 2015–2019 – iZombie as Clive Babineaux

* 2016 – The Bellmen as JJ

* 2019 – Bull as Eddie Mitchell

* 2019 – FBI as Agent Collins

* 2022 – Reacher as Oscar Finlay

Malcolm Goodwin net worth

Malcolm Goodwin has made a fortune out of his successful acting career that spans over two decades.

The latest reports on his wealth indicate that he is worth a hefty $1 million.

He makes his money through acting.

Malcolm Goodwin wife, children

Malcolm Goodwin is a married man.

Who is Malcolm Goodwin’s wife? It is the gorgeous Vanessa Goodwin who tied the knot with the famed actor on September 14, 2005.

The two sweethearts are happily married to date in a committed relationship.

In September 2021, Malcolm penned an emotional message on Facebook for his wife as they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary.

“16 years and counting! And we get to celebrate at home after being away for so long. Happy anniversary Vanessa Goodwin! Love you!”

Does Malcolm Goodwin have children? Yes! he is a proud father of one. The couple welcomed their son, Mahal Kita Apollo, on February 10, 2020.

Goodwin’s wife, Vanessa, was born in 1978, and she is slightly older than her husband.

Malcolm Goodwin contacts

Facebook – Malcolm J. Goodwin

Twitter – @malcolmjgoodwin

Instagram – malcolmjgoodwin

