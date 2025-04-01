Khalwale: Ruto and Raila Must Involve Gachagua for National Cohesion

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has urged President William Ruto and his new political ally, Raila Odinga, to bring former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua into national unity talks.

Speaking to residents at Makutano Market in Mautuma Ward, Lugari Constituency, on March 30, Khalwale emphasized that true national cohesion requires inclusivity and open dialogue.

The Senate Majority Whip warned that sidelining Gachagua could fuel feelings of exclusion, allowing him to rally support around a divisive narrative. He insisted that engaging Gachagua would reinforce Ruto’s commitment to national unity and dispel fears that his alliance with Raila is designed to isolate the Mt Kenya region.

“When Your Excellency, the President, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga decided to work together, your goal was to unite all Kenyans,” Khalwale stated. “If you genuinely want to unite the country, President Ruto, reach out to Rigathi, sit down with him, and hear him out.”

Khalwale stressed that dialogue among Ruto, Raila, and Gachagua is crucial for fostering inclusivity.

“We don’t want Rigathi to keep claiming that Kikuyus are being excluded from the national agenda. Kikuyus should receive the same treatment as Luhyas, Luos, Kalenjins, and all other Kenyans,” he said.

At the same time, Khalwale criticized security agencies for attempting to disrupt Gachagua’s public rallies in Kajiado and Naivasha on Friday and Saturday.

“I saw Gachagua holding meetings in Kajiado and Naivasha, and I noticed a heavy police presence. No! That is not right,” he remarked, highlighting the need for fair political participation without intimidation.