Ben Ahlers: Biography Full Name: Ben Ahlers Nationality: American Place of Birth: Fort Dodge, Lowa , United States Parent (s): Susan Ahlers Date of Birth: August 17, 1996 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: Leo Spouse: N/A Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Occupation: Actor, musical artist, producer

Ben Ahlers parents, biography, early life, and education

Ben Ahlers was born on August 17, 1996, in Fort Dodge, Lowa, United States. His horoscope is Leo.

He is an American national.

Ben is reserved concerning details of her early life, and that is why abundant information is not in the public domain.

His mother is Susan Ahlers, while details of his father are unknown. He loves and adores his mother so much and frequently shares her photos on his social handles with sweet captions.

During one of her mother’s birthdays, Ben wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the radiant, generous, and fearless woman that I’m so lucky to call my mom. I owe it all to you…I love you, Mama!”

It is still not clear whether Ben has siblings or if he was the only child.

Regarding his education, Ben attended a local high school located in his locality within Lowa before enrolling at the University of Michigan, where he pursued Musical Theatre and graduated with a degree.

He is a Christian, has a slim body type, 1.73 m tall, and weighs approximately 60 kg.

Ben Ahlers career, professional life

Ben Ahlers is a fast-rising American actor and a producer. However, he was a musician before he opted to pursue acting.

Ben Ahlers music career

Ben Ahlers is a musician and knows how to play musical instruments such as a guitar. Many people don’t know this.

He began his music journey because his parents were musicians based in a small town around Lowa.

His mother had a mellifluent voice and spent most of her time at a local theatre. When he was young, his parents never employed a nanny to look after him. Instead, his mother took him with her to the theatre, and that is where he learned music and even performed alongside her mom.

In a recent interview with a renowned entertainment journal, Ben opened up about his music career and said:

“Growing up, my mom was so involved in the community theater because she has the most incredible voice. She and my dad grew up singing in a smaller town nearby the one that I grew up in. So, when my dad was working or playing golf, instead of hiring a babysitter, my mom would always drag me to community theater practice. I just got hooked. I would do The Wizard of Oz. At one point, I played Chip in Beauty and the Beast, and my mom played Belle.

Then I went to school and did the whole choir kid thing for the longest time. In middle school, I tried to start a band. I was in a band for one gig, and we were called A-Rock-Alypse. I realized that singing rock was really, really hard.

So I went solo to do some talent show singing.”

Currently, Ben does little on his music as he is focusing on his budding acting career.

Ben Ahlers acting career

Ben Ahlers began his acting career in 2017, and he is proving to be among A-list actors in the future.

His first appeared in the play Does A Woman Play by Anna Garcia, which was well received in the entertainment arena.

He has also played a fictional character of Lucas Hunt in the television show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, made an appearance as Liam in the movie The Village alongside Dominic Chianese, Moran Atius, Warren Christie, and Jerrod Haynes.

His big break came in 2022 when he was cast in the American historical series The Gilded Age by Julian Fellowes for Home Box Office (HBO). He starred as Jack Treacher, a humble footman trying to cope with the American Civil War of the late 1800s. He starred alongside acting maestros such as; Carrie Coon as Bertha Russel, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, among others.

Ben Ahlers net worth

According to the latest reports, Ben Ahlers’s net worth is $2 million.

This includes all his wealth assessments in terms of assets and money. He mainly earns through acting.

Ben Ahlers girlfriend, wife, and children

Ben Ahlers has not confirmed if he is in any romantic relationship at the moment.

This leaves a conclusion that he is single and maybe searching.

Further, he has no kids.

Ben Ahlers likes, hobbies

* He loves to play football during his free time. He played it in school years back.

* His favorite book is The Overstory by Richard Powers.

* He is a fitness trainer and practices yoga.

* He draws inspiration from favorite actors Tom Hanks, Brando, and James Dean.

