Gachagua Calls Out Ruto for Claiming Uhuru Kenyatta’s Projects in Mount Kenya

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a stern warning to President William Ruto, urging him not to take credit for projects initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While addressing residents of Wanginge in Kiambu County ahead of Ruto’s tour of the Mount Kenya region this week, Gachagua stressed the importance of honesty. He challenged Ruto to speak the truth when discussing the region’s development efforts.

“Si mumesikia Rais anakuja hapa? Anakuja kusema uongo. Sisi tunataka kumwambia William Ruto, unapokuja hapa Mlima Kenya, uwe mtu wa kusema ukweli. Miradi yote hapa mlimani ni ile iliyoanzishwa na Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“Have you heard that the President is coming here? He is coming to lie. We want to tell William Ruto, when you come to Mount Kenya, be honest. All the projects here in the mountain were started by Uhuru Kenyatta,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua pointed out that Ruto has not commissioned any new projects in the Mount Kenya region and highlighted that most ongoing development efforts were started under Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration. He also noted that many of these projects have stalled under the current government.

“So, when you come here, which project can you claim to have completed? The existing projects are Uhuru Kenyatta’s, which you have refused to finish. But don’t come here to deceive the people of Mount Kenya,” Gachagua added.

Additionally, Gachagua encouraged the residents of Wangige to register with his political party, which he plans to launch in May.

These remarks follow a previous message from Gachagua, where he had warned Mount Kenya residents against accepting bribes during Ruto’s tour. He humorously listed what he deemed the “minimum amount” for participating in the events.

“Do not accept Ksh 200 bribe to attend the tour. Listening to the president should be Ksh 3,000, for clapping after a speech is made should cost Ksh 2,000, laughing at a joke should amount to Ksh 5,000, and women ululating should cost Ksh 10,000,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience in Naivasha on March 29.