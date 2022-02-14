Lori Petty: Biography Full Name: Lori Lee Petty Nationality: American Place of Birth: Chattanooga, Tennessee, United States Parents: N/A Date of Birth: October 14, 1963 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: Libra Spouse: N/A Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Occupation: Graphic designer, actor, screenwriter, film director

Lori Petty biography, parents, early life, and education

Lori Petty was born Lori Lee Petty on October 14, 1963, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, United States. She is an American, and her horoscope is Libra.

She is the eldest child among three siblings and was born to a father who was a Pentecostal minister and would transverse the US to spread the gospel. Details of her mother remain unmasked to date. Her only known sibling is Lisa Petty, her sister.

She was brought up in Lowa, and that is where she attended school. Immediately after completing elementary education, she joined North High School and was participating in other co-curricular activities such as debates alongside her education.

Lori became the female editor of the North High School newspaper until she graduated in 1981.

Lori was considered an introvert and a misfit while schooling since she talked less to people and utilized much of her time developing herself.

She is a Christian, 1.73 m tall, and weighs approximately 60 kg.

Lori Petty career, professional life

Lori Petty is an American actress who has been dominating the screens for over three decades now.

However, acting was not her first career. Lori was an autodidactic graphic designer and made it her career just after completing her studies for secondary level. She was a graphic designer, for some time, in Omaha, Nebraska, Douglas County, but she realized that she loved acting. This was in the mid-1980s.

She started her acting career in New York, but after a while, she realized that New York did not give a bed for her new career, and she relocated to New York and appeared on several films and TV shows.

Her first film was Freddy’s Nightmares: A Nightmare on Elm Street The Series which she played the main role.

Lori then landed guest-starring roles in TV shows, The Equalizer, The Twilight Zone, Stingray, Bates Motel, Head of The Class, The Thorns, Miami Vice, Perry Mason: The Case of the Musical Murder, Alien Nation, Prison Break, Orange Is the New Black, Swedish Dicks, Station Eleven, among others.

She has also provided her voice to the villainous stock character in comic books Livewire by DC and Warner Bros. Also, in Superman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures.

Lori is also a screenwriter and a director. She worked on the independent drama film The Porker House, which is based on her life as she was growing up in the 1970s.

Most recently, Lori has played the role of Radio Operator in the thriller film The Survivalist (2021) and the fiction miniseries Station Eleven by Patrick Somerville as The Conductor.

Lori Petty movies, films

* 1990 – Cadillac Man as Lila

* 1991 – Point Break as Tyler Ann Endicott

* 1992 – A League of Their Own as Kit Keller

* 1993 – Free Willy as Rae Lindley

* 1993 – Poetic Justice as Penelope

* 1994 – The Glass Shield as Deputy Deborah Fields

* 1994 – In the Army Now as Christine Jones

* 1995 – Tank Girl as Rebecca Buck / Tank Girl

* 1996 – Countdown as Sara Daniels

* 1998 – Relax…It’s Just Sex as Robin Moon

* 1999 – The Arrangement as Candy

* 1999 – Clubland as India

* 2001 – MacArthur Park as Kelly

* 2001 – Firetrap as Lucy

* 2001 – Route 666 Deputy U.S. as Marshal Stephanie

*2001 – Horrible Accident as Six

* 2003 – Prey for Rock & Roll as Faith

* 2006 – Cryptid as Dr. Lean Carlin

* 2007 – Broken Arrows as Erin

* 2008 – The Poker House

* 2009 – Prison Break: The Final Break as Daddy

* 2010 – Chasing 3000 as Deputy Fryman

* 2014 – Happy Fists Claudia as Brenda

* 2016 – Dead Awake as Dr. Sykes

* 2018 – Fear, Love, and Agoraphobia as Francis

* 2020 – A Deadly Legend as Wanda Pearson

* 2021 – The Survivalist as Radio Operator

* 2022 – You’re All Gonna Die as Donatella

Lori Petty net worth

Lori Petty has made a lot of money from the entertainment industry since her debut in the 1980s.

She was also paid bankrolling amounts of money in 1998 when she was offered a deal to appear in TV commercials for National Thoroughbred Racing Association by Omnicom Group Inc.

Lori Petty’s net worth is $3 million.

Lori Petty husband, Children, relationship history

Lori Petty has never been married, and she seems not worried even as she inches closer to her sixties.

She has only once been to one romantic engagement with fellow actor David Alan Grier in the 1990s, but they broke up as Lori wanted enough time to focus on her career.

She was then linked to jazz tap dancer and singer Gregory Hines, who passed away in 2003 after losing battle to cancer, but it turned out to be spoof news.

Also, it was said that she was dating Keanu Reeves after saying that he was the world’s nicest and sexiest man alive, but she stated that they were just friends.

Lori is currently single and has no kids.

Lori Petty cancer, health

Does Lori Petty have cancer? No! The Prison Break and Tank Girl actress is very healthy.

Many people had speculated that she might be suffering from cancer as she always keeps her hair short, but this is her earmark that makes her unique.

Does Lori Petty suffer from Huntington’s disease? No! She just played a role of a patient (Janice Burke) with Huntington’s disease in the TV show House.

Lori Petty facts

Lori Petty was arrested on May 30, 2009, after she hit a skateboarder in the Venice Beach area after drunk driving.

She was arraigned in court and found guilty. She was sentenced to five years probation and a fine.

Lori Petty contacts

Twitter – @loripetty

Instagram – lori_petty

