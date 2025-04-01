Humour·Social Media Hilarious Trending Memes in Nairobi This April Fools April 1, 2025 by Nick Mwangi On this chilly first day of April, this is what’s trending on the socials. Prev1 of 27NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 27NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Khalwale: Ruto and Raila Must Involve Gachagua for National Cohesion Next Story Gachagua Calls Out Ruto for Claiming Uhuru Kenyatta’s Projects in Mount Kenya Latest from Blog Audit Exposes Shocking Irregularities in Ksh28.7 Billion Cash Transfer Programmes President Ruto Kicks Off Five-Day Mt. Kenya Tour Gachagua Calls Out Ruto for Claiming Uhuru Kenyatta’s Projects in Mount Kenya Khalwale: Ruto and Raila Must Involve Gachagua for National Cohesion Charity Ngilu Declares 2027 Gubernatorial Bid, Pledges Open-Door Leadership