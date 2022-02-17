Georgina Campbell: Biography Full Name: Georgina Alice Campbell Nationality: British Place of Birth: Maidstone, Kent, England Ethnicity: Multiracial Date of Birth: June 12, 1992 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: Gemini Spouse: N/A Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) Occupation: Actress, model

Georgina Campbell wiki, biography, early life and education

Georgina Campbell’s full name is Georgina Alice Campbell. She was born in Maidstone, Kent, England, on June 12, 1992. Her horoscope is Gemini.

She is Christian, weighs around 58 kg, and is 1.68 m tall.

Campbell is multiracial as she was born to a father of Jamaican heredity who was a police officer and a British mother who was a social and health teacher.

However, her parents divorced, and Campbell was brought up with her mother alongside her eldest sister, christened Sarah, and the youngest named Ellie.

When she was growing up, Campbell had a dream of becoming an air-hostess as she fancied traveling around the globe, but the dream was outstripped by acting when she joined Royal Holloway, University of London, to pursue film studies and graduated in 2014.

In school, she participated in acting alongside education.

Georgina Campbell career, professional life

Georgina Campbell is a fast-rising British actress and a model. Her name is much pronounced in the entertainment scenes due to fame garnered through acting.

She started her acting career in 2009 when she met talent director Sarah Walker who informed her of the auditions that were going on.

She participated in the auditions and bagged the role of Lucy in the teen drama series Freak in 2009. She was featured in 16 episodes before moving to the medical drama series Casualty, where she was cast as Amy in the episode “Dark Places”.

In the following year, Campbell was involved in the BBC teen drama The Cut as Kelly for only two episodes.

Since 2010, Campbell has had many movies and television series with her name. This includes; Sadie J, Doctors, One Night, Ice Cream Girls, The Dumping Ground, Brotherhood, After Hours, Canned, Wildcat, among others.

Her breakthrough was in 2014 when she was cast as Ashley Jones in BBC Three series Murdered by My Boyfriend, which is talks about domestic violence. Her role in the show saw her take home the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Award for the Best Actress.

Most recently, Georgina Campbell plays the role of Natalie Thompson, a skillful kidnapper who evades authorities, in the thriller series Suspicion (2022) by Keshet Media Group. It is based on the Israeli television series False Flag.

As a model, she has been featured in cover pages of renowned magazines such as Pride and Crookes Magazine.

List of Georgina Campbell movies, TV shows

* 2009 – Freak as Lucy

* 2010 – Casualty as Amy

* 2010 – The Cut as Kelly

* 2011–2012 – Sadie J as Whitney Landon

* 2012 – Doctors as Abby Hellier

* 2012 – One Night as Rochelle

* 2012 – Holby City as Gabby Greendale

* 2013 – Death in Paradise as Therese

* 2013 – Ice Cream Girls as Young Serena Gorringe

* 2014 – The Dumping Ground as Jen

* 2014 – Murdered by My Boyfriend as Ashley Jones

* 2015 – The Ark as Aris

* 2015 – Brotherhood as Katherine

* 2015 – After Hours as Jasmine

* 2015 – Tripped as Kate

* 2016 – One Of Us as Anna

* 2016 – Flowers as Abigail

* 2017 – Broadchurch as Detective Constable Katie Harford

* 2017 – Black Mirror as Amy

* 2017 – Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams as Barbara

* 2017 – Five by Five as Chloe

* 2018 – Krypton as Lyta Zod

* 2019 – His Dark Materials as Adele Starminster

* 2019 – Oh Jerome, No as Paige

* 2020 – The Pale Horse as Delphine Easterbrook

* 2020 – Soulmates as Miranda

* 2022 – Suspicion as Natalie Thompson

Georgina Campbell net worth

Georgina Campbell is an accomplished actress.

She has been involved in award-winning films such as King Arthur: Legend of the Sword in 2017. This film was written and co-produced by Guy Ritchie. Campbell played Kay in the film that grossed over $148 million at the box office.

For her success in acting, Georgina Campbell is worth $1.5 million.

Georgina Campbell dating history, boyfriend, husband

Georgina Campbell loves to keep her personal affairs a secret.

She has only one rumored relationship and has never confirmed that she is in any relationship.

In 2017, it was speculated that she was in a relationship with Tom Speight, an aspiring musician, and even spent Christmas together, but Campbell said that they are good friends.

As of now, the two stopped posting their pictures together, and Campbell could be right that they were just friends.

Georgina Campbell is single and has no children.

Facts about Georgina Campbell

* She was the first black actress to win the BAFTA Award for Best Actress

* She loves rats and keeps them as pets

* She loves reading, and her favorite latest novel is Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams.

* She loves hiking

