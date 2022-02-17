Kristin Kreuk: Biography Full Name: Kristin Laura Kreuk Nationality: Canadian Place of Birth: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Parents: Deanna Che, Peter Kreuk Date of Birth: December 30, 1982 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: Capricorn Spouse: N/A Height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.6 m) Occupation: Actress, producer, model

Kristin Kreuk biography, wiki, early life, and education

Kristin Laura Kreuk, colloquially known as Kristin Kreuk in the world of entertainment, was born on December 30, 1982, in Vancouver, British Columbia, in the Western part of Canada between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains.

She is a Canadian but of mixed ethnicity as her father, Peter Kreuk, is of Dutch descent while her mother, Deanna Che, has a Chinese genealogy. Deanna was born in Indonesia by a mother who has Chinese Jamaican heredity.

Kristin was brought up in a well-off family as her parents were land architects.

Does Kristin Kreuk have siblings? Yes! She was raised alongside her younger sister, Justine Kreuk, in Vancouver.

Growing up, Kristin was a karate and gymnastics enthusiast. She represented her high school at the national level, but she quit it while in grade 11 after suffering scoliosis, a medical condition that makes a spine to curve, which impacts body balance.

During her senior year in high school, she was forced to abandon education after a casting director for the CBC television series Edgemont contacted her to play the role of Laurel Yeung. She was ambitious and had a dream of becoming a forensic scientist or a psychologist. She was to join Simon Fraser University after graduating from high school.

Kristin is 5 feet 4 inches (1.6 m) tall and weighs around 55 kg.

Kristin Kreuk career, professional life

Kristin Kreuk is a Canadian actress, a model, and a producer. She is, however, known globally as an actress with mastery skills on the screens.

Kristin made her TV debut when she was in her senior year in high school. She was 19 years old when she appeared in the Canadian soap opera series Edgemont was set at Vancouver High School and focuses on the lives of high school students.

Kristin got an agent who dearly supported her career. The agent’s efforts made her land a role in the fantasy adventure series Snow White: The Fairest of Them All by Hallmark Entertainment.

After Snow White, Kristin’s agent talked to screenwriters Alfred Gough and Miles Millar to consider offering her a role in their upcoming superhero series Smallville. The agent sent auditions to the screenwriters, and Kristin grabbed the role of Lana Lang, the girlfriend of Clark Kent, who is the main protagonist in the series.

At that time, Kristin was involved in both Edgemont as Laurel Yeung and Smallville as Lana Lang. Edgemont ended its five-year run in 2005. Kristin had featured in 70 episodes.

On the other hand, in Smallville, Kristin leaves in 2008 when her character leaves town but later puts in a guest appearance in season 8 to conclude her storyline.

Kristin has been involved in several films and series such as; Earthsea, Ben Hur, Chuck, Space Milkshake, Vampire, Beauty & the Beast, Robot Chicken, among others.

Recently Kristin has been involved in the mystery television series Ghostwriter (2021) by Sesame Workshop, in which she makes a guest appearance in season 2 as Sarah Weaver.

In 2022, Kristin Kreuk played the role of Charlie in the American crime thriller series Reacher, a film adaptation of Jack Reacher (novel) by Lee Child. She stars alongside Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, Malcolm Goodwin as Oscar Finlay, Marc Bendavid as Hubble, among others.

List of Kristin Kreuk series, TV shows

* 2001 – Snow White: The Fairest of Them All as Snow White

* 2001 – The Weekenders as Gina

* 2001–2005- Edgemont as Laurel Yeung

* 2001–2009 – Smallville as Lana Lang

* 2004 – Earthsea as Tenar

* 2010 – Ben Hur as Tirzah

* 2010 – Chuck as Hannah

* 2012–2016 – Beauty & the Beast as Catherine Chandler

* 2015 – Robot Chicken as Oblina

* 2018–2021 – Burden of Truth as Joanna Hanley, later Joanna Chang

* 2021 – Ghostwriter as Sarah Weaver

* 2022 – Reacher as Charlie

List of Kristin Kreuk movies, films

* 2004 – EuroTrip as Fiona

* 2006 – Dream Princess as Princess

* 2007 – Partition as Naseem Khan

* 2009 – Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li as Chun-Li

* 2011 – Vampire as Maria Lucas

* 2012 – Space Milkshake as Tilda

* 2017 – The Emissary

Kristin Kreuk as a producer

Kristin Kreuk has also been involved in film production. She has a production company called Parvati Creative Inc. which has already produced a couple of films such as Blink, Phoolan, and Queenie.

Kristin Kreuk as a model

Kristin Kreuk was appointed the spokesmodel of cosmetics company Neutrogena by Johnson & Johnson in 2003. She renewed her contract in 2005, making her the company’s longest-serving spokesmodel.

Kristin Kreuk net worth

Kristin Kreuk is ranked as one of the successful actresses in Canada and the Americas at large.

She has accumulated a vast wealth after playing different roles in various television shows and films.

Kristin Kreuk’s net worth is $5 million.

Kristin Kreuk husband, boyfriend, children

Is Kristin Kreuk married? No! the megastar is unmarried and is reportedly single after a bitter breakup with Canadian actor Mark Hildreth known for his roles in Resurrection (2014) and American Pastoral (2016).

Before they parted ways in 2013, the two had dated for almost ten years.

Since then, Kristin has reserved all details concerning her personal life. Kristin has no kids too.

Facts about Kristin Kreuk

* In 2017, Kristin was linked with NXIVM, an American cult engaged in sexual trafficking, after she joined thinking it was a self-help group. She was acquitted after it was discovered that she was not involved in any illegal activities.

* Kristin is the winner of People’s Choice Awards, in 2014 and 2015, and Rockie Awards in 2019.

* Kristin Kreuk lives in Toronto, Ontario, Central Canada.

* She is a pescatarian and strictly eats vegetables and sea foods. Only 3 percent of humans are pescatarians.

* She has appeared in some covers of magazines such as Audrey and Beyond Fashion.

