Harry Richardson early life, biography, wiki, and education

Harry Richardson was born on March 13, 1993, in Sydney, Australia’s capital. His horoscope is Pisces.

He is an Australian national born to Alison Richardson (his mother) and a father whose details are yet to be unearthed. His only known sibling is Charlotte Richardson, his sister.

At the age of 2, Harry’s parents relocated from Australia and moved to London, UK, where they lived until he was 12.

Harry then went back to Australia and was enrolled at Sydney Grammar School, where he developed a passion for acting. After graduating, he returned to the UK at 18.

In the UK, he joined the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art located in London before going back to his home country and joined the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) and completed his acting course in 2014.

Harry went ahead and join American acting coach Ivana Chubbuck for an acting seminar at 16th Street Acting School in Melbourne.

Harry is a Christian and 1.8 m tall.

Harry Richardson career, professional life

Harry Richardson is an Australian actor.

He shaped his acting career while in school, WAAPA, where he was involved in a couple of plays such as Great Expectation, a film broadcast of one of the novels by prolific writer Charles Dickens. He played the role of Herbert. Other plays include Arturo Ui (2013) as Old Dogsborough, Chekhov in Yalta (2013) as Chekov, As You Like It (2013) as Le Beau, and The Golden Age (2011) as Peter.

He made his film debut in 2015, just after completing his studies. He was featured in the drama film Looking for Grace as Jamie. His outstanding acting skills earned him significant recognition as the film was showcased at 72nd Venice International Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

When he was from Australia and was visiting his parents in London, Harry auditioned for ITV’s Doctor Throne during his flight back to Australia, and he landed a lucky role to act Frank Gresham.

He has since been involved in TV shows and films such as the British historical drama film Poldark, Death in Paradise, and Total Control.

Most recently, he was among the casts of the historical drama series The Gilded Age, which was created by Julian Fellowes for Home Box Office (HBO). In Gilded Age, Harry plays the role of Larry Russell, a son of George and Bertha, and displays affection to her sister Gladys. He portrays the importance of family love in society.

List of Harry Richardson movies, TV shows

* 2016 – Doctor Thorne as Frank Gresham

* 2017–2019 – Poldark as Drake Carne

* 2018 – Death in Paradise as Gabe Lee

* 2019 – Total Control as Jonathan Cosgrove

* 2022 – The Gilded Age as Larry

Harry Richardson net worth

Harry Richardson’s net worth is $1 million.

He is at the outset of his career and has left many people speculating that he might be the Tom Hanks of the future.

He mainly earns through acting, and one of the movies he was cast, Dunkirk, has recorded sales of $526 million globally.

Harry Richardson girlfriend, relationship history, kids

Harry Richardson is currently unmarried or a bachelor, you may say.

This does not mean that he has never been in a relationship or he is not in a relationship currently.

Harry has two known relationships. The first is her romantic engagement with Poldark co-star Eleanor Tomlinson. The two had met in the set when they were preparing the series in 2017, and after some time, harry was head over heels in love with Tomlinson.

They dated for almost a year before they parted ways due to undisclosed reasons.

Now, Harry is in an open relationship with Juliet Doherty. He has never narrated how they met or, what they plan for their relationship.

The two love birds frequently upload their photos on Instagram.

Harry Richardson has no kids.

Harry Richardson likes, hobbies

* Harry loves traveling

* He enjoys horse riding

* He enjoys scaling mountains, he is an ardent mountain climber.

* He knows to play a guitar very well

Harry Richardson contacts

Instagram – Harryrichardson

