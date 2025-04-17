Governor Orengo Faces Impeachment Threat Over Remarks on Ruto-Raila Pact

A group of Luo professionals has raised a strong objection to Siaya Governor James Orengo’s vocal opposition to the political alliance between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, warning that they may push for his impeachment if he persists with his stance.

The Ramogi Professional Caucus (RPC), a Nyanza-based group of professionals, issued the stern warning on Wednesday, April 16. They accused Governor Orengo of undermining the emerging political unity, which they believe is crucial to the economic development of the Luo community.

“We want to tell Siaya Governor James Orengo that we are not happy with his remarks at Oduor’s burial on Saturday,” said Joshua Nyamori, the Chairman of the Ramogi Professional Caucus. “As a community, we are united and fully support the broad-based government.”

Nyamori explained that the Ruto-Raila alliance offers a viable path to economic progress for the Luo community. He emphasized that rejecting this unity deal in favor of continued opposition politics would only hinder the region’s development.

“This is the only way we can ensure we develop economically,” Nyamori stated. “We cannot be in opposition forever.”

Polycarp Ochilo, another RPC member, warned that if Governor Orengo did not reconsider his position, the group would take further steps, including pursuing his impeachment.

“If he continues like this, we will even impeach him,” Ochilo remarked.

The group also demanded a public apology from Orengo for his actions, accusing him of disrespecting President Ruto and embarrassing Raila Odinga at a time of mourning. According to leadership expert Rachael Omollo, Orengo’s comments were inappropriate, especially considering Raila’s grief over the loss of his long-serving bodyguard, George Oduor, who passed away on April 12.

“By his actions, Orengo disrespected the President and embarrassed Raila at a time when he is in mourning,” Omollo said. “He should offer an apology to both leaders.”

Governor Orengo Remarks Against Ruto-Raila Pact

The controversy began when Governor Orengo spoke at the burial of George Oduor, a longtime bodyguard to Raila Odinga, on Saturday, April 12. During his speech, Orengo made it clear that he would not join what he called the “praise-singing bandwagon” for President Ruto’s administration.

Orengo argued that cooperation with the government should not be confused with blind loyalty, stressing that the Opposition’s role was to hold the government accountable. He underscored the importance of adhering to constitutional values and the rule of law.

“What I’m trying to say is that we must build a society grounded in the Constitution and the rule of law,” Orengo explained. “We fought for a democratic constitution so that people can speak freely. We can’t just keep praise-singing all the time.”

The Siaya Governor warned that constantly flattering those in power would harm the country’s future. “If you keep praise-singing, we will not have a country. So, tell your leaders the truth. If you want something from the government, it is a matter of right—not a favour you are being given,” Orengo added.

Looking ahead, Orengo also advised his party to begin preparing for the 2027 presidential election. He noted that Raila Odinga had already signaled his intentions to field a candidate to challenge President Ruto in the next polls.

“As a party, we cannot be in a position where we are satisfied with the status quo,” Orengo stated. “We must always challenge the status quo. If we want to move ahead, we must be ready to challenge the status quo.”