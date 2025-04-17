Itumbi Criticizes Decision to Halt Butere Girls’ Play Performance

Dennis Itumbi, who leads the Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, has voiced his disapproval over the disruption faced by Butere Girls Secondary School students during their attempt to present the play ‘Echoes of War’.

He believes the intervention was unnecessary.

On last night’s episode of JKLive, Itumbi shared his perspective, making it clear that not everyone in government holds the same view. “I’m among those who think it was completely unnecessary to stop the girls from performing.” he noted.

That said, Itumbi did recognize the government’s involvement in the Drama festivals, which are fully funded by the state. This funding naturally gives the government some say over the content presented. “These festivals are entirely funded by the Government of Kenya. To be fair, the government has a point in setting rules,” he acknowledged.

He also pointed out the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) regulations, which require that only registered teachers can write plays. Despite this rule, individuals like him and former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who wrote ‘Echoes of War’, participate in these activities out of passion.

“According to the TSC regulations 2025, trainers of the Kenya National Drama festival items must be teachers and tutors registered by the TSC or lecturers from a registered post-secondary institution. I’m not a teacher, just like Malala; we do this out of passion, even if it’s technically against the rules,” he continued.

Itumbi further added that the adjudicators didn’t stop them; the students decided not to go on stage.

‘Echoes of War’ has sparked a national conversation due to its theme of Gen Z challenging an authoritarian regime. The play was written and directed by former UDA Secretary General turned Ruto’s critic, Cleophas Malala.

Here’s Part 1 of that conversation: