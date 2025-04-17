NPS Rolls Out Security Plan for Easter Weekend Amid Weather and Crime Concerns

As the Easter holiday approaches, the National Police Service (NPS) has reassured Kenyans about their safety while urging travelers to exercise caution on the roads.

Holiday travel often brings its own set of security and safety challenges, and this year, the NPS has highlighted additional concerns due to heavy rainfall affecting many parts of the country. These weather conditions have resulted in poor visibility and flooded roads, making travel more hazardous and increasing the risk of accidents.

Additionally, the NPS expects a rise in crime during the Easter weekend, particularly petty offenses, burglaries, and traffic violations. To address these issues, the police have implemented a comprehensive security strategy that includes increased patrols, enhanced surveillance at shopping malls, places of worship, markets, and critical infrastructure, and a higher police presence in key areas.

Officers from specialized units and undercover officers will be actively patrolling throughout the country.

NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga also urged travelers using both private and public transport to expect random inspections to ensure compliance with road safety regulations. These checks will be conducted in collaboration with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

“We urge all drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders, and passengers to follow traffic rules,” Nyaga emphasized.

The police also called on public service vehicle (PSV) owners and boda boda associations to cooperate in promoting better discipline among drivers and conductors.

Nyaga reassured the public that the overall security situation in the country remains stable, with proactive measures in place to prevent criminal activities.

The National Police Service (NPS) has urged the public to stay alert while traveling and celebrating during the Easter holiday, and to promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

Kenyans can also reach law enforcement through a police officer or by using the toll-free numbers: 999, 911, 112, or the #FichuakwaDCI line at 0800 722 203.

“With your cooperation and the unwavering dedication of police officers, we can look forward to a secure and joyful holiday period,” the NPS stated.

“As a Service, we remain steadfast in our commitment to serve and protect.”