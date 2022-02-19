On Your Bike

Cycling is more than just a fun way to stay fit. It is also a cost-effective and hands-on way to see many beautiful places in the world! Cycling has become a big part of the tourist economy of many places in the world, from India and Costa Rica to Japan to Australia. Cycling betting can also open your eyes to many of our planet’s gorgeous natural wonders than other forms of exercise, when you watch famous races.

We have put together a list of the ten best cycling trips in the world. Maybe you’ll find some inspiration here for your next vacation!

Colle delle Finestre, Italy

The Piedmont region in Northern Italy is full of incredible climbs and dotted with gorgeous little Italian towns. You’ll start in Susa, wend your way to Fenestrelle, and then up the Colle de Finestre climb: an eleven-mile stretch that boasts a nine percent grade.

It’s intense but well worth it.

South Downs Way, England

If you love lush, rolling hills and gorgeous green countryside as far as the eye can see, then this is the trail for you. While it’s not precisely scaling a mountain, the many hills that you’ll face on the course do add up and make this route surprisingly challenging.

From start to finish, the route is about 14,107 feet of uphill pedaling. The South Downs Way takes you from the sharp drop of the Beachy Head cliffs all the way to Winchester, primarily off-road. The natural views and the picturesque villages and pubs along the 596-mile trail through the forest and wilderness are spectacular.

The Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, North America

If you’re after something BIG, then you’re in the right place. The Great Divide takes cyclists all the way from Alberta in Canada to New Mexico. It’s a whopping 2,734 miles in total, 200,131 meters of that being uphill. Yes, you read that right.

The route is very remote and honestly is one probably left for the more serious of long-distance cyclists.

It’s a spectacular trail that showcases some of the best of America’s woodlands and mountains. You might have some company from mountain lions, grizzlies, moose, and eagles along the way.

The Shimanami Kaido, Japan

This is probably the shortest trail on our list (40 miles), and as such, is perfect for the whole family. It’s entirely off-road and takes riders across small oceanic islands in Hiroshima. There are a few slopes, but they are very leg-friendly and will not take the wind out of you completely.

If you don’t have your own bike, you’ll be able to hire one at a few different points along the trail. Take a slow ride and drink in the scenery.

North Sea Cycle Route, Europe

This one is a doozy. The NSCR takes riders all the way from the Shetland Islands in Scotland on to Britain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. It’s a route that only the most intrepid cyclists should take on in full, but there’s no rule saying you have to do the whole thing!

La Ruta De Los Conquistadores, Costa Rica

You can take your time cycling through Costa Rica, or you can task yourself with completing the route in three days every November as part of an annual mountain bike race.

Cycle through muddy forests, coffee plantations, and even past an extinct volcano! Follow the path that the 16th-century conquistador (hence the name) Juan de Cavallon took and soak up the natural beauty.

Be aware that the heat and humidity can become intense, so remember you’ll need to hydrate!

The Friendship Highway, China

The beauty to be enjoyed between the Tibetan city of Lhasa and the Nepalese border is genuinely unique. It’s bleak and sometimes barren, but it is a sight to behold.

The 500-mile friendship trail includes three road passes and a maximum height of 5,220 meters.

From this vantage point over the Gyatso Mountain pass, you can actually see Everest on a clear day. Conditions on this trail can be daunting, and the lack of towns along it means you will have to plan carefully.

The Baltics

If you want to see three gorgeous Eastern European countries, take on this trail through the Baltics. The incredible fairytale towns along the way in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania will charm you and the nature between stops will keep you enthralled.

It’s an eleven-day trip in total, from medieval Tallinn to bustling Riva and then on to the beaches of the Curonian Spit National Park.

Winelands Cycle Tour, Cape Town

Starting off in Stellenbosch, the Winelands Cycle Tour takes you through vineyards (hello wine tasting), through quaint little towns, and along Route 62 in the Western Cape region of South Africa. You’ll get a taste of the luscious green farmlands, the semi-desert Karoo, and gorgeous orchards in the Koo Valley.

The Cape Winelands are a sight to behold and definitely something you shouldn’t miss out on.

Cycle Myanmar, Burma

Take a trip from Yangon to Mandalay and Inle Lake and experience the wonder of Burma. The countryside that you’ll pass through is nothing short of idyllic, the perfect place to cycle. You can take in the attractions along the way and experience the beauty of the many ancient temples.

You’ll travel through toddy tree forests and meet the spirits who live there, see the fishermen plying their trade on the lake and leave the trail as a happier person.

Wrap Up

Cycling is a way to get up close and personal with wherever you choose to travel to. There are a lot of things that you’ll need to think about and a lot of things you’ll need to plan for before you set off, especially on one of the routes that requires you to camp along the way, but with proper forethought you shouldn’t face any problems.

Do your research, check out the weather, pack for all scenarios and you’ll be just fine. So throw on some shorts and a helmet and get going! There’s a whole world out there just waiting to be explored.