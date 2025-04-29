Political Wave Builds as Fred Matiang’i Returns to Gusii Region for 2027 Presidential Run

After a year-long absence, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i will return to his home turf in the Gusii region this Friday. With his sights set on a potential 2027 presidential run, Matiang’i is gearing up for a “meet-the-people” tour, where he will formally share his political ambitions with the public before making any official announcements.

Accompanied by a number of elected leaders, Matiang’i’s tour will take him to several key towns including Chepilat, Kijauri, Keroka, and Keumbu. The visit will culminate in a significant cultural and political event — the crowning of Matiang’i as a Kisii clan elder and his appointment as the region’s political spokesman.

Before the ceremony, Matiang’i will make a stop at the governor’s office to sign the visitor’s book. His tour will continue with a busy weekend schedule, beginning with a Seventh-Day Adventist church service in Kisii on Saturday, followed by a Catholic mass in Nyamira County on Sunday.

Matiang’i’s tour will then move through other towns, including Kemera, Kebirigo, Ekerenyo, Magwagwa, Nyamaiya, and Nyamira town. His visit is expected to draw significant crowds, with locals eager to hear his plans firsthand.

“We urge our people to turn out in large numbers to hear directly from Matiang’i that he is determined to run for the presidency in the next general election,” said Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama. “This time, the Kisii community will have one of our own on the presidential ballot.”

Matiang’i Party Ticket

As speculation builds about which political party Matiang’i will choose for his presidential bid, leaders from the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) have stepped in to clarify matters. They have firmly dismissed rumors that Matiang’i would run on a Jubilee ticket.

UPA national chairman Gisesa Nyambega, secretary-general Jacob Bagaka, and party leader Governor Amos Nyaribo have assured the public that Matiang’i will run for president through UPA, a party he helped establish.

Local leaders are also making their stance clear. They have warned that politicians in the Kisii community who are currently aligned with President William Ruto and his UDA party must sever those ties if they hope to win any political seats in the region. They argue that the “Matiang’i wave” is gaining momentum and will be hard to resist come election time.

Arama further confirmed that Matiang’i will be joined by a number of influential MPs during his tour, including Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Patrick Osero (Borabu), Steve Mogaka (West Mugirango), and Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira woman rep). Key political figures like Gloria Orwoba (nominated senator), Anthony Kibagendi (Kitutu Chache South), Charles Onchoke (Bonchari), and Senators Okongo Mogeni (Nyamira) and Richard Onyonka (Kisii) are also expected to attend, along with Governors Simba Arati (Kisii) and Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira), and several MCAs from both Gusii counties.

Some leaders and residents have made it clear that anyone unwilling to align with Matiang’i’s political direction will be excluded from seeking any elective seat in the Gusii region in the upcoming elections. The stakes are high, and it seems Matiang’i’s influence is poised to shape the region’s political future.