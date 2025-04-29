Kenya’s Airwaves Fall Silent: Veteran Broadcaster Edward Kwach Has Died

Kenya’s radio fraternity is mourning the loss of Edward Carey Kwach, the magnetic voice who kept listeners company for more than two decades. His family confirmed he died on the night of April 28, 2025, while being treated for meningitis in Nairobi.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother, Carey,” family spokesperson Michael Okwiri said, noting the overwhelming support the presenter received during his final weeks in hospital. “We deeply appreciate the generosity of those who donated blood, visited, and held him in their thoughts.”

The 52-year-old first lit up the airwaves in the early 2000s, charming audiences at Capital FM before stints at Homeboyz Radio, Hot 96, Nation FM, and, most recently, Spice FM—part of the Standard Group. His laid-back humour, razor-sharp wit, and encyclopaedic musical taste quickly made him the go-to companion on morning and drive-time slots.

Beyond the playlists, Kwach mentored a generation of young broadcasters who credit him with shaping Kenya’s vibrant radio culture. Colleagues say he insisted on authenticity—talking “to people, not at them”—and never shied away from spotlighting rising Kenyan artists.

Tributes have poured in across social media since dawn.

“Heartbreaking. A colleague and a friend. Rest in peace Edward Kwach,” wrote sports host Carol Radull.

Chiko Lawi remembered him as “a good friend. Rest in peace.”

Veteran presenter Maina Kageni called him “the greatest radio personality Kenya has ever produced.”

Fans likewise shared memories of late-night song requests, candid life advice, and the contagious laugh that filled living rooms from Kisumu to Kilifi.

The family will announce funeral and memorial details in the coming days. For now, listeners across the country are tuning in to silent airwaves—and realising just how big a space Kwach’s voice once filled.