Kenyan Chef Robie Too Competes for Favourite Chef Title in Global Competition

Robinson “Robie” Too, a talented chef from the outskirts of Eldoret, Kenya, is chasing a dream on the global stage as he competes for the title of Favourite Chef in a prestigious international competition.

From Village Fires to International Kitchens

Robie’s journey began in his childhood, where he watched his mother prepare meals over an open fire in their village. This early exposure to cooking set the stage for Robie’s formal culinary education at Moi University, where he specialized in hospitality studies with a focus on culinary arts. Although his parents supported his unconventional career path, Robie still faced hurdles after graduation. His first job at Super Break Hotel placed him behind the front desk — a role far removed from the kitchen he dreamed of working in.

Robie, however, embraced the opportunity with patience and determination, treating the front desk position as a stepping stone toward his true passion. His persistence eventually paid off when he landed a kitchen assistant role at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. Though modest, the job rekindled his love for cooking and strengthened his resolve to pursue excellence in the culinary world.

Gaining Momentum in Kenya and Abroad

As Robie’s skills and confidence grew, so did his career. He moved through kitchens in Eldoret and later Nairobi’s bustling Riverside area, gaining invaluable hands-on experience. Each new opportunity sharpened his culinary techniques and brought him closer to realizing his ambitions.

Robie’s first leadership role came at Fountain Hospital, where he spent two years as an assistant cook. There, he not only managed plating and meal preparation but also mentored interns and culinary students. Sharing his knowledge became a defining part of his journey, deepening his expertise and giving him a renewed sense of purpose.

A Global Culinary Journey

In 2018, Robie took a bold step in his career by accepting a position at the Intercontinental Hotel in Doha, Qatar. This move proved to be a major turning point, thrusting him into the intense pace of an international kitchen. Though he started by providing background support, Robie’s talent and work ethic quickly set him apart. He rose through the ranks to become a departmental head, where he managed food preparation and trained intern chefs from a wide range of cultural backgrounds.

Working in Qatar’s diverse and demanding culinary environment, Robie learned to navigate cultural differences and language barriers with ease. He adapted quickly to the pressures of a fast-paced kitchen, using each challenge as a chance to expand his culinary skills and leadership abilities.

Always seeking new horizons, Robie later moved to the United States, where he continues to lead a multicultural team of culinary professionals, including chefs from Mexico and Spain. He draws from their diverse backgrounds to infuse his work with global flavors, while catering events allow him to experiment with new ideas and proudly showcase his Kenyan heritage.

A Passion for Kenyan Cuisine

Passionate about promoting Kenyan cuisine on the world stage, Robie focuses on elevating traditional dishes and making them accessible to international audiences. His signature twist — reimagining classics like ugali and stew with modern plating techniques — captures both the heart of Kenyan cooking and the sophistication of fine dining.

But Robie’s culinary philosophy goes even deeper. Beyond revamping traditional meals, he believes in bridging cultures through food, blending flavors, techniques, and traditions to create dishes that tell a broader story of identity and innovation.

Seeking Support in the Favourite Chef Competition

For Robie, competing in the Favourite Chef Competition marks the culmination of years of perseverance, passion, and dedication. The competition offers more than just a $25,000 prize. Winners also earn a feature in Taste of Home magazine and the unforgettable chance to cook alongside celebrity chef Carla Hall.

If he wins, Robie plans to use the prize money to mentor aspiring chefs, especially those in Kenya who often lack resources and guidance. He hopes his journey will inspire young people everywhere to pursue their passions, no matter where they start or what obstacles they face.

Now, Robie is calling on Kenyans across the globe to rally behind him. Voting for the Favourite Chef Competition is currently open via Facebook and LinkedIn, and every vote brings him closer to achieving his dream of creating a lasting legacy in the culinary world.

Sharing a heartfelt message to dreamers everywhere, Robie said, “I want to cook forever. Right now, I’m working on my certification to become an executive chef. I’m passionate about this craft. I lead a team of three amazing chefs from Mexico and Spain, and together, we blend different culinary traditions. We also take on catering projects whenever time allows. Kenyan food is rich and vibrant, but it hasn’t been marketed well. I want to change that. I want to become a proud brand ambassador for Kenyan cuisine with a simple, accessible menu that can be embraced globally.”

Encouraging others to chase their dreams, he added, “You can be anything and anyone, no matter where you come from. Start small, but dream big. If it can happen for me, it can happen for you too.”

Click here to cast your vote and help Robie bring this victory home!