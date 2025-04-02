FKF Opens 2025 Jersey Design Challenge: Cash Prizes Up for Grabs

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has officially launched the 2025 jersey design competition, inviting talented Kenyan designers to showcase their creativity by crafting the next national team kit.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, FKF emphasized that the new jersey designs must celebrate Kenya’s rich cultural heritage while incorporating the national colors—black, white, red, and green. Additionally, the federation encouraged participants to integrate symbols that reflect Kenya’s football journey and national pride.

The competition will run from April 1 to April 15, 2025, and each designer is allowed only one entry. FKF stressed that all submissions must be original, warning that any attempt to submit previously used or confidential designs will lead to disqualification.

Participants must also submit a brief description explaining the inspiration and significance behind their designs.

Cash Prizes for Winners

The competition is open to Kenyan citizens aged 18 to 35 years, and an independent panel will evaluate the submissions to select the top three designs.

The winning designer will take home a Ksh150,000 cash prize, while the first and second runners-up will receive Ksh100,000 and Ksh50,000, respectively.

Intellectual Property Terms

FKF requires winning entrants to sign a declaration form agreeing to transfer all copyrights and intellectual property rights of their designs to the federation. Additionally, designers must waive any claims to royalties or future revenue from sales of the selected jersey on national team kits or other FKF merchandise.

Submission Guidelines

To ensure professionalism, FKF has outlined strict content guidelines:

No explicit, derogatory, or offensive content

No promotion of weapons, drugs, or harmful activities

No misrepresentation or defamation of national symbols

No use of trademarks or copyrighted materials without permission

No inclusion of personal identifiers (e.g., names, emails)

For more information, interested participants can contact FKF via email at [email protected].