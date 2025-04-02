Govt Rolls Out e-GP System to Revolutionize Public Procurement Process

The government has announced the long-awaited rollout of the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in public procurement processes.

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo announced on Tuesday that suppliers, contractors, and consultants must register for the system ahead of its full implementation, scheduled to begin on July 1, 2025.

Kiptoo highlighted that the e-GP system is a major leap forward in public finance management reforms, aligning with President William Ruto’s directive issued during his State of the Nation Address on November 21, 2024. In that speech, Ruto called for the Treasury to implement the system by the first quarter of 2025.

The e-GP system was originally set to roll out in March 2025, but budget constraints delayed the process. To complete the system’s digitization, the Treasury has secured up to Ksh560 million in additional funding as part of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-backed reforms aimed at boosting transparency and efficiency in government contracting.

Kiptoo explained that the e-GP system is designed to reduce procurement costs, improve transparency, and shorten procurement cycles. It will standardize processes across both national and county governments, ensuring consistency in procurement planning, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting. The new system is expected to result in cost savings for the government and ultimately improve service delivery to the public.

Supplier Registration Now Open

In a notice dated April 1, 2025, PS Kiptoo instructed all suppliers, contractors, and consultants to self-register on the e-GP portal at www.egpkenya.go.ke.

For those facing registration challenges, Kiptoo encouraged them to reach out to the support team via email at [email protected] or by phone at +254 (020) 3341030/3340400/3340433.

For suppliers in Nairobi, Kiptoo also mentioned that the e-GP office is located at the Treasury Building, 6th Floor, Room 622, where assistance will be available from 9 am to 4 pm. Additionally, registration support desks have been set up in all Huduma Centres across the country to provide help during working hours.

To further assist suppliers with the registration process, the Supplier Registration Module Manual is available on the e-GP portal, offering step-by-step guidance.

To ensure a smooth transition, the Treasury will host weekly webinars every Thursday from April 10 to May 30, 2025, to guide suppliers through the registration process. Only those who register through the links provided on the e-GP portal will be invited to participate in these webinars.