Body by Design Owners, Surgeon to Face Manslaughter Charges Over Botched Surgery

The owners of a Nairobi beauty clinic and a surgeon linked to the death of a businesswoman after a failed cosmetic procedure are set to face manslaughter charges.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has approved charges against surgeon Robert Maweu Mutula, along with George Wakaria Njoroge and Lilian Edna Wanjiru, who run Body by Design. The clinic, operated by Omnicare Medical Limited, is located on Kabarsiran Avenue in Nairobi County.

Their prosecution stems from the death of 47-year-old Lucy Wambui Kamau, who died on October 6, 2024, due to complications just days after undergoing surgery at the facility.

The three were expected to appear in court on Tuesday, April 1, but failed to do so. As a result, the court rescheduled their plea-taking to Wednesday. Their lawyer stated that the suspects had secured anticipatory bail from the High Court.

Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Samson Temu ordered them to appear in court by 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) have shut down Body by Design after discovering multiple violations. The clinic was operating without a valid license, failing to meet medical standards, and disregarding patient safety regulations.

The closure follows a government-led nationwide assessment of plastic surgery clinics aimed at ensuring compliance with health and safety regulations.